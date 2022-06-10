Last week, President Biden appeared on one of those late-night talk shows where the host is a sort of hybrid. Part comedian and part pundit. He makes jokes and he makes political arguments. The jokes aren’t especially funny and the political arguments are the usual bromides. The shows have their followings but these probably don’t include many from what the Democratic party once thought of as its “base.” That is to say, the working class. The shows come on after they have gone to bed.
You have to assume that President Biden went on the Jimmy Fallon show to give his ratings some help. And who knows, perhaps Fallon needed a boost. These shows aren’t what they used to be.
In any case, the President was doing what he increasingly does these days. Namely, trying to pump some air into his polling numbers, which are now in Jimmy Carter territory. And falling.
There is, plainly, an inverse relationship between those numbers and the price of gasoline.
And, for that matter, just about everything else.
But it is the price of gasoline that gets people’s attention. They see it when they pay it and when it goes up, there is no way to conceal it.
Gasoline is not a discretionary item in the economic calculations of most people. Whatever it is, they have no choice but to pay. And, when the price of gasoline (and diesel) goes up, other prices follow. Moving goods means burning gasoline.
So the price of – well, just about everything – has risen since Biden has sworn in. There was hope, among those in his administration, that inflation might be cooling off. After all, as the President regularly reminds us, he is doing everything he can to bring it down.
But, alas. On Friday, the new inflation number came out and it was worse than had been expected. North of eight and one-half percent. Not as bad as when Jimmy Carter was President.
Not yet, anyway.
Before he was sworn in and was, therefore, not really responsible for anything – to include the words he speaks – Biden liked to come on as a street-smart pol who knew how things were and how to get them done. The familiar “listen pal” persona.
That is when he made his famous crack about “Milton Friedman isn’t in charge anymore.”
Friedman, of course, literally wrote the book on inflation and its causes. And Biden was promising to follow what that book said was the surest path to inflation. Namely, excessive government spending.
Biden had very big spending plans and he wasn’t going to let a mere Nobel Prize economist get in his way. As he put it, “Who died and made Milton Friedman king?”
Biden realized those big-spending ambitions, though they were, thankfully, not as lavish as he had hoped. A single Senator from West Virginia restrained them or the inflation crisis might be worse than it is. And even President Biden seems to realize that it is bad enough.
A more serious man – a less political man – might be capable of recognizing that he was wrong. Might even admit it. But so far, the President hasn’t apologized. Has not admitted that he was wrong about inflation. Or much of anything else. And the American middle class is paying for his errors. At a cost, for the average family, of more than five thousand dollars a year.
But the President continues to blame the Russian dictator for $5 gas. Then he blames “the shipping companies.” And then, there is the cost of prescription drugs, especially those needed by diabetics. The buck never seems to stop with him.
But, he is, he assures us, doing “everything in his power” to bring down inflation.
It isn’t his fault, you see, but he is the man to fix it.
So he goes on television to talk to a comedian. Which says a lot about the state of our politics, which are increasingly infected with the show business virus.
In show business, if it isn’t working, then you rewrite the script. And keep rewriting until the thing “works.” It is all about stimulating the audience to laughter or tears and then doing it again.
This is what the late-night hosts do. They know the audience and they know what works. Know how to trigger laughter or tears, depending.
And they know when the script isn’t working and that if they don’t get it right, then pretty soon, they won’t be working either.
The Biden script isn’t working. It is old and moulding with cliches and political alibis.
He might have time to turn it around but it would require of him that he do the impossible.
Say “I was wrong.”
And then make changes instead of excuses.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
