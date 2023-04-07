So Donald Trump has been indicted and will almost certainly be tried and convicted of … well, what, exactly? A writer for an online publication that none would ever call ‘Trump friendly,’ puts it like this: “It is unclear that the felony statute that Trump is accused of violating actually applies to him.”
To which the multitudes lusting for Trump’s tangerine-hued scalp would doubtless respond, “Yeah … and?”
Trump behaved in a sleazy way. Paid his partner in this behavior for her silence. And wrote it off as the cost of doing business. People who consider themselves experts in matters of the law do not seem wowed. Andrew McCabe, a former FBI director and one of Trump’s many enemies in Washington, called the indictment “an unimpressive document that landed like a dud.”
And again, the legions of Trump haters would say, “So what?”
After which, they would tell you how they really feel.
The important thing, it seems, is to get Trump. After which, there will be time to paint a pretty face on the whole thing and call it a good day’s work.
Still … Trump does make it very hard to maintain one’s fastidious belief in “equal justice under the law.”
He has been with us, taking up all the oxygen in the room, for so long now that it is hard to remember a time when he wasn’t all over the news. Wasn’t praising himself to the skies. Wasn’t begging for … well, not “approval,” certainly. His ego is too voracious to be satisfied with something so tepid as that. What Trump wants is what the great tyrants all want. Loyalty pushed to the extreme. Hero worship. They share a strain of DNA with Cesar and Napoleon.
So one needs to remind oneself, over and over, that Trump is a hustler who was born into wealth and managed, merely, not to blow it. A master at reading public taste, he thrived in the universe of cable television, where he had a highly rated – and moderately trashy – show.
Then he went into politics, shrewdly reading the mood of a much larger audience. The one that buys into the populist tradition which, like a fever, breaks out every few years and spreads like influenza through the population.
The original American populist, Andrew Jackson, fought duels with his personal enemies and waged military campaigns against what were called, in those politically incorrect times, ‘Indians.’
(And a lot of things far less complimentary.)
Jackson was a rough dude from Tennessee who despised the swells from the East. Especially the bankers among them.
He fought them when he got to the White House, and his legacy became that wing of the Democratic party that claimed to represent and serve the “common man.”
No politician could match Jackson’s feral instincts until the advent of William Jennings Bryan, who is mainly remembered these days for his role in the famous Scopes Trial. He took the side of the state of Tennessee in the prosecution of a man who was teaching the theory of evolution to public school students.
Bryan lost the case, humiliatingly, to Clarence Darrow, and years later, someone made a pretty good movie out of the story.
But Bryan’s most triumphant moment was at the Democratic Party’s 1896 national convention in Chicago, where he thundered to a rapt audience that their enemies would not “… not crucify mankind on a cross of gold.”
The populist tradition was inherited by Huey P. Long, who Franklin Roosevelt once described as one of the two most dangerous men in politics. The other was General Douglas MacArthur.
Long never made it to the White House. He was assassinated.
Then came George Wallace, who rode the resentments of lower-middle-class white voters who believed they were being made to pay the price of racial integration. Like Long, he was shot. And while he survived, the fire was gone.
Then came Trump.
And once again, the “elites” are fortunate in the personality of their enemy.
Trump is no frontiersman, like Jackson. He ducked military service in Vietnam on slender medical grounds and then had the gall to disparage John McCain for being “captured.”
McCain spent more than five years in a POW camp and was routinely tortured
Still, Trump has managed to put his finger on the throbbing pulse of resentment felt by a wide swath of voters who believe that the game is rigged against them and their class. That they pay off the loans of people who went to college on money borrowed from the government.
From, that is … them.
These class resentments are the fuel that fires Trump’s jets.
Now a prosecutor from New York, of all places, has poured fresh, high-octane gas on that fire.
Trump couldn’t have asked for a better enemy.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
