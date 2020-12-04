The country soldiers on. Many work remotely and they are the lucky ones. They may be bored and lonely and starved for authentic human interaction – something that is not really possible in a Zoom call – but they are working and they are reasonably safe. Then, there are the people who cannot work remotely and whose jobs put them at risk. But, then, at least they are working.

One reads reports of “food insecurity” and of a looming avalanche of evictions and foreclosures and an increase in suicides.

There was no flattening of the curve and the vaccine still needs time.

Meanwhile, the country is between Presidents and without prospects for a smooth transition. Many Trump supporters are not yet convinced that their man lost the election. And a large percentage of them never will be.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.