Well, it was probably always too much to hope that Europe could go a full century without war. After Napoleon, it actually came close. There was that business in the Crimea, which provided Tennyson with the material that he turned into “The Charge of the Light Brigade.” Also, the Franco/Prussian War of 1870/71, that led to the creation of the modern German state, which might have been the greatest stimulus ever for the business of war.
Still, compared to what had gone before, the nineteenth century was not an especially good one for war. Not in Europe, at any rate. There was that four-year slaughter in America which at least settled something conclusively. And ending slavery still seems worth it.
Impossible to say the same about the wars that began in Europe in the twentieth century. It is still hard to say what was known, for a while, as “The Great War” was all about. Probably it came down to the fact that Germany believed itself destined to rule that portion of the globe and was willing – nay, eager – to fight anyone, and everyone, to prove it.
Twice, in fact.
Following the second German defeat, there was the Cold War. Which the “elite” of the time – to include Henry Kissinger – believed was a permanent thing. Unfortunate, they said, but anything was better than another hot war in Europe. One that would likely come down to ICBMs and thermonuclear warheads.
But, then, the Wall came down and that was followed by the breakup of the Soviet Union. What had seemed impossible suddenly became reality. The old ways were now history. War was still “unthinkable” but not just for its horror. It was now sort of old and dated. A relic of another age. Even Germany seemed disinclined to engage in militarism. The world was now about trade and commerce and international agreements and arrangements.
But as someone of a less romantic spirit than Tennyson once wrote, “Only the dead have seen the end of war.” The line is attributed to both Plato and Santayana. But whoever said it first, the truth of the insight was validated last week in Eastern Europe when Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine.
It was the furthest thing from a surprise attack. But it was still shocking.
All those comfortable beliefs now seemed naive.
War was impossible in the 21st century, the thinking went, because the world just simply couldn’t afford it. Commerce was too important. Trade wars? Well, yes. But shooting wars? Unthinkable.
Somebody neglected to tell Mr. Putin.
Now his tanks are rolling and his MiGS are flying. It appears, in the early days, that he will not have as easy a time of it as he might have thought. But having made his move, he can’t back down. Strongmen and tyrants are not permitted to lose wars and still keep their jobs. Or heads. One suspects that Putin will escalate and, if nothing else works, count on the sheer weight of numbers.
Support for Ukraine from the United States and from European nations will likely take the form of sanctions and electronic warfare. Also weapons and “advisors.” There is a lot of talk about the “digital battlefield,” and there will doubtless be a lot of digital combat. But there are already actual Russian boots on the ground in Ukraine. And so far, no battalion of combat infantrymen has been defeated by Facebook or an alliance of algorithms.
The U.N. is hapless. As ever.
So, one wonders, what happens now?
We will know more, doubtless, when President Biden makes his “State of the Union” address next week. One hopes so, at any rate.
But what one fears is one of those dreary performances where the President recites from a list of what he considers his successes and accomplishments while the members of his party stand to applaud and cheer and the opposition remains sullenly seated.
President Biden will, of course, have to say something about the war. It wasn’t supposed to happen on his watch. After all, as he said when he was campaigning for the job, “Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be President. He doesn’t want me to be our nominee. If you’re wondering why - it’s because I’m the only person in this field who’s ever gone toe-to-toe with him,”
Well, perhaps Mr. Putin took the measure of his man and decided he was no obstacle to his designs on Ukraine. Or even his larger ambitions for Russia. The President has a European war on his hands how he handles it will go a long way toward determining if this century is to be as bloody as the last.
This speech will reveal whether Biden is a wartime leader or just another political hack.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
