The question, for the last few days – even weeks – has been, “Is Putin bluffing? Would the Russians really invade Ukraine?”
Moving 100,000 troops, their equipment, and regiments of tanks to Russia’s border with Ukraine certainly made it seem as though Putin is serious. Still, perhaps it was a bluff. A way of getting what he wants through simple intimidation.
Then on Friday, Reuters reported that “Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine has expanded to include supplies of blood along with other medical materials that would allow it to treat casualties, a key indicator of Moscow’s military readiness …”
Hard to imagine a more persuasive move.
President Biden, meanwhile, seems increasingly fatalistic about Putin’s intentions. “My guess,” the President said in a press conference, “is that he will move in.”
It will happen, the President thinks, in February, when the ground has frozen, making it easier to move tanks. The Russians have always been capable at winter warfare and they build excellent tanks. Two qualities that counted heavily in the war against the invading Germans who had reached the outskirts of Moscow in 1941.
And if Putin does move, how will the U.S. respond? And what about our allies? What about NATO?
Germany hasn’t shown much interest in military action. Seems to have sworn off war after some bad experiences. And, then, Germany depends on Russia for its energy needs. Other NATO allies might be more inclined to deliver some kind of robust response. But this won’t happen without a strong American commitment. According to reports, there are some 8,500 American paratroopers on alert. But this seems not so much a serious and credible military threat as a resort to the old business of “sending signals.”
But does anyone in Washington believe that Biden will back down if some aide comes to him with hot intelligence about a battalion of the 82nd Airborne standing ready to move on five days’ notice?
The troop alert might signal weakness more than strength. Putin could certainly be forgiven for reading it that way.
And, one suspects that this is understood by the President and the foreign policy apparatus that stretches across the State Department, the Department of Defense, the White House and out among the think tanks and universities. The more the U.S. and its allies try to show strength, the weaker they appear.
So we hear about something called “soft power,” as a way of deterring Russian aggression and managing the affairs of the world. “Soft power” is something that smart people believe in. It amounts to U.N. resolutions, feeble embargoes and other economic sanctions. It is the foreign policy all-in-one tool for keeping the wheels on what George H. W. Bush called a “new world order.”
An important element of this new “order” was a China that be a “partner in prosperity.” A loving member of the family of nations.
China, of course, saw itself as something more than another Germany. That is to say, an economic power and a military eunuch. So it has been building up its military and making threats against Taiwan and generally behaving in a fashion that suggests it is not a partner but a rival and, even, an enemy. One can imagine China following the events in Ukraine and considering them more an opportunity than a crisis.
So … China on the other side of the Pacific. Ukraine across the Atlantic and a significant slice of Europe. Can the United States defend both? Or, indeed, either. Should it commit itself to the defense of this imagined “new world order?”
“Isolationist” has been the go-to epithet used against those who would, for instance, suggest that the U.S. doesn’t have any interests in Ukraine that would justify sending enough in the way of troops and equipment to resist those Russian troops for whom their leaders have stockpiled supplies of blood to be given to the inevitable wounded. And, if the U.S. has the might, does it have the will it would take to, first, defeat the Russians and, then, remain in Ukraine to defend against another invasion.
Putin may be an international thug. But he is neither our problem nor vulnerable to the initiatives of “soft power.” The average citizen of his country might be inconvenienced, or worse, by embargoes and the like. Putin, and those in his circle, will not miss any meals or be obliged to turn down their thermostats.
When the Biden administration pulled out of Afghanistan, it sent a clear message about the efficacy of “soft power.” Namely, that it is plenty soft and not all that powerful. If tanks do roll into Ukraine, there won’t be anything “soft” about them. They will be hard steel.
The U.S. needs to recognize that up front.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.