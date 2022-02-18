The news of the crisis over Ukraine grows increasingly dire with the AP reporting that:
“The Russian military on Friday announced massive drills of its strategic nuclear forces, a stark reminder of the country’s nuclear might amid Western fears that Moscow might be preparing to invade Ukraine.”
This isn’t the first time, of course, but there are a lot of Americans who are alive today who do not remember the Cuban missile crisis and who would not, for that matter, be alive today if things had gone just a little differently during those tense days of October 1962.
The world survived but it was, as the Duke of Wellington put it after Waterloo, “a near run thing.”
Twenty years later, during the first Regan administration, the tensions between what was then called the “Soviet Union” and the U.S. were of an order that one television network broadcast a made-for-tv movie about a nuclear war between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. It was called The Day After and more the 100 million people watched.
There were predictions, back then, of something called a “nuclear winter.” The debris and smoke from an exchange of hydrogen bombs would shield the earth from the rays of the sun and humanity would freeze and starve.
That, too, passed. And, to the astonishment of the world, the Cold War did, too. Without a single nuke being detonated in anger.
Since the fall of the Soviet Union, the dread of nuclear war has lost standing among apocalyptic scenarios. These days, we worry about “global warming” as the instrument of humankind’s extinction.
But, as the crisis over Ukraine makes clear, the bomb has not gone away. Even North Korea has one. And Iran may be on the verge.
But today, it is the remnant of the Soviet Union that is the player about whom we should all be concerned.
Vladimir Putin has the means, certainly. But does he have the will?
Who knows?
One suspects that he would just as soon not get into what Slim Pickens, in “Dr. Strangelove” described as “nukler war … toe to toe with the Ruskies.” Putin surely doesn’t believe that he and his country would emerge as “winners.” He is many things, most of them unpleasant. He worked, after all, as a strongman in the employment of the KGB. But there is no reason to suspect that he is insane and suicidal.
The likelihood is that Putin is rattling his nukes to “send a message,” in the parlance of international affairs. He wants to put the U.S. – and the rest of the world – on notice. Let everyone know he means business.
There is, of course, no way to know how this will all turn out. But you have to wonder how much the future of Ukraine matters to him. And, more importantly, to the United States and its allies in Europe. To the rest of the world, it is doubtless a matter of sublime indifference. Nobody in, say, Argentina is going to lose any sleep tonight over the fate of Ukraine.
As for the European nations … well, they may be on the side of Ukraine in the abstract. But there is the matter of oil and gas, which many of those nations depend on Russia to supply. Also, in the case of outright warfare, Europe will be a serious casualty.
In the end, it will come down to the U.S. and how hard it pushes back against Soviet aggression. Will our nuclear forces be put on DefCon (Defense Readiness Condition) Three as they were after the 9/11 attacks? Or even DefCon Two as happened during the Cuban Missile Crisis?
One suspects not.
And one suspects that Putin knows it.
However much the American people might sympathize with Ukraine and its people … well, there is a limit. So things will come to measures short of war and here is where it might get interesting.
Russia is, essentially, a gangster nation. And its successful hoodlums like to keep their loot in the West. In our banks. They also like to invest in our real estate. As, for instance, in Florida. They send their children to be educated in the West, at our universities. They shop and they party in the West.
Perhaps the best way to retaliate against the gangster Russian regime would be to seize bank accounts and real estate from the Russian hoods. Let them have their way with Ukraine, sadly, but make them pay by forcing them to live and do business and find their fun in their own second-world country.
Isolating and impoverishing these hoods might be the way to bring on, once and for all, a true Russian Revolution, creating a great nation that is actually worthy of its great people.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.