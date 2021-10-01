Common sense and a casual familiarity with recent history would seem to argue for some moderation and humility in Washington. The country, after all, has just been defeated in a war of twenty years duration. It has been ravaged by a virus that a top official in the public health bureaucracy assured us was not as dangerous as “seasonal flu.” The murder rate has increased alarmingly. Inflation is on the rise.
Meanwhile, Congress is stalled. Democrats hold a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. The Senate is split fifty-fifty with the Vice-President holding the tie-breaking vote. So, the Democrats should be able to muscle their agenda through and send it to the President for his signature.
This, of course, is not happening. Seems two Senate Democrats think the price – a cool four-and-a-half trillion dollars – is a little high. Senator Bernie Sanders thinks, predictably, that this is an outrage. “Two senators cannot be allowed to defeat what 48 senators and 210 House members want,” Sanders says. “We must stand with the working families of our country. We must combat climate change. We must delay passing the Infrastructure Bill until we pass a strong Reconciliation Bill.”
Those fifty Republican Senators voting “no” do not seem to count but, then, Sanders discounts anything that is politically to his right. Which makes his support for the big-spending packages predictable. He is an ideologue and, hence, not interested in experience or evidence. His “solution” to any problem is to pour a little more government on it.
That only two of fifty Democrats in the Senate disagree with him is interesting in a clinical sort of way. After all, the President from their party who presided over the most robust economy in recent memory was … Bill Clinton.
It seems a long time ago. So long, you find yourself wondering if it really did happen. Could the federal government not merely have balanced its budget but even run a surplus? Is that possible? And could there have been a cut in the rate at which capital gains were taxed? With a Democrat in the White House? Can you imagine anything more heretical?
Yes, indeed. Those were the days.
You wonder why present-day Democrats do not look to those days for guidance but refer, as always, to Franklin D. Roosevelt and the days of the New Deal for inspiration. Those big government, big spending solutions that were meant to bring an end to the Great Depression … didn’t. After Roosevelt was inaugurated in 1933, things slowly – very slowly – improved until, in 1937, they got worse, with real GDP dropping 10 percent.
One suspects that present-day Democrats revere Roosevelt and disregard Clinton out of a fondness for big government and not economic vitality. Their cause is not prosperity but paternalism.
Big government means more public money for the proper causes and the preferred constituencies. And the most preferred of all constituencies is … government itself.
The agenda which currently animates Washington is all about government. And when one points out that this agenda is awfully expensive and the nation is already deeply in debt, the retort is “Not to worry. It’s all paid for.”
Which is to say, taxes will be raised. But only on those ablest to pay them. On those “millionaires and billionaires” who are the inevitable scoundrels of Bernie Sanders’ speeches.
A lot of those “millionaires and billionaires” got started on the road to riches back in the Clinton years. Back, that is, when there was more effort made, in Washington, to “grow the economy.” Not, so much, in growing the government.
Now, with things trending the other way, Washington will be going after the people who got rich in the Clinton years and making them pay their “fair share.” The money is there, Sanders and his allies, believe. We just need to say to the people who have it, “Cough it up.”
So there will be increased “enforcement.” More money, that is, for the IRS so that it can uncover violations of the Byzantine tax laws. But it isn’t just the money. There is also that additional measure of power. Washington likes power the same way that Wall Street likes money. The three-and-a-half-trillion dollars of spending that are called for in one of the two pieces of legislation stalled in Congress will buy you a lot of power.
The complexities of the tax code have made many people in Washington – lawyers and lobbyists, primarily – rich. And powerful. Hard to see where their contributions to the general welfare are as substantial as those of the entrepreneurs who got rich in the Clinton years.
But that was then. We are in a new time.
You might call these “the Sanders years.”
