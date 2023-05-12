Washington is dealing with a budget crisis. But, then, when is it not? What most people think of when they hear the word “budget” is the balancing of money that is coming in with money being spent. Simple enough, one thinks.
But in Washington, nothing is ever simple.
Take the border, for instance. (We’ll get back to the budget in a bit.)
We have a border to the same extent that we have a budget. That is to say … it is a fiction. People – vast numbers of them – cross what we think of as “the border” illegally and Washington can’t seem to do much about it. One of the reasons – even the essential reason –for having a border is that it keeps people out. Yet, there are millions of “undocumented aliens” in the U.S. As to the precise number, estimates vary. Ten million? Fifteen?
But what’s a million or two, more or less?
Soon there will be many more. This is a result of the expiration of something called “Title 42,” which allowed for stiffer than usual border enforcement as a means of dealing with the Covid pandemic.
So, millions of new illegal immigrants will soon be arriving at the border and, evidently, Washington is either unable or unwilling to do anything about it. Unwilling, perhaps, because the labor force has a way of absorbing all the illegals.
Cheaply.
Unable because … well, you know. Stuff happens. Or doesn’t.
So perhaps the whole notion of “border enforcement,” is a kind of false flag. The government puts on a show of caring about enforcement, but we all know the real deal.
We can probably expect the flow of illegals to continue. It may slow down as the need for labor eases off. But there will still be a residue of cynicism. A sense that the government can’t do its job. Or, for some reason, won’t do it. Perhaps it comes down to votes and control of Congress.
That is always a good guess.
Now controlling the flow of people across a border which is almost 2,000 miles long is a challenge. One can understand that there might be lapses. Enforcement will never be perfect. It isn’t bookkeeping.
This, of course, isn’t true of the federal budget. It is columns of figures. Money in and money out. How much do we tax? How much do we spend? The numbers can’t hide in the mesquite or swim the Rio Grande. They are right there, on paper.
Ideally, the numbers on one side of the ledger would match those on the other. This is known as “balancing the budget.”
What a concept.
So esoteric, in fact, that it has only happened three times in the last fifty years. Once when Lyndon Johnson was President and twice when Bill Clinton was in the White House.
Otherwise, it has been red ink all the way.
To the point that one wonders why they even bother to keep track of the figures.
According to enlightened economic thinking, government runs surpluses in good times and deficits when the economy is struggling.
This all falls under the heading of “conventional wisdom,” and is pretty boring. But it is interesting that Washington is going through one of its semi-regular dances with a government shutdown resulting from a dispute about the budget. And the question of whether or not to raise the “debt ceiling.”
This is a mechanism akin to what a dieter does when he puts a padlock on the refrigerator.
President Biden has drawn a line in the sand. He will not, he says, negotiate reductions in spending unless Congress votes to raise the “debt ceiling.” And after that, “We’ll talk.”
The president seems to think that reducing the deficit would be a good thing. He claims to have already done it. But the spending reductions for which he is taking credit came with the end of emergency measures keyed to the Covid epidemic. Under Biden, spending has increased. Which accounts for why Washington is about to bump its head on the debt ceiling and why Biden wants to raise the roof.
The numbers and the various gears and levers of government spending and budgeting get very wonky. There is talk in Washington about how the 14th Amendment to the Constitution might somehow hold the key that will unlock the equipment necessary for rescuing the nation’s economy.
Meanwhile, in those regions beyond the Beltway, people continue to lose what little faith they had left in government. What should be a fairly straightforward matter – the matching of money in with money out – has turned into the usual partisan strutting and preening as Washington proves, yet again, that it is incapable of doing basic government.
But it is going to handle climate change.
Depend on it.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
