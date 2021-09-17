Having lost a twenty-year war and leaving more than $80 billion in helicopters, rifles, trucks, and other equipment behind for the enemy, Washington is now “moving on” to other things. Like the budget and taxes.
Some of our rulers believe that people are undertaxed and that this is insupportable. Can’t have people holding on to their own money. Bad for business. If, that is, your business is government. That would be taxing and spending and … well, losing wars.
According to the big-government types – and there is, in truth, no other type in Washington – we need to be spending $3.5 trillion, which would include new spending on things like early education and health care and all the other usual suspects.
And, one asks, from whence shall come the dough?
Ask us a hard one, the wise people of Washington would doubtless respond. The money will come in the usual ways. From increased taxes, of course. The government never believes the people are sufficiently taxed. And from more deficit spending.
Operating on the principle of “the last shall go first,” consider deficit spending. Government borrowing, to put it another way. Washington issues what might be thought of as IOUs which, in theory, will have to be honored. One of these days.
Now, Washington plainly believes that there ought to be a limit to this sort of thing. So we have something called a “debt ceiling.” This is one of the fictions that Washington peddles when it wants rational people to take it seriously.
We promise not to overspend by too much, it says, and just to show you we mean it, we’ve passed this law that says, “This much and no more.”
Of course, whenever spending approaches that number, the limit is raised. With the clear implication that it will be just his one time. This has happened some 98 times since 1939.
Whenever there is a debt ceiling crisis, the alarms go out from Washington. People won’t get their Social Security checks, soldiers won’t be paid, and so on. But it can happen and has. The government’s credit rating was downgraded in one such crisis.
The votes in Congress are invariably partisan. As is the current debt ceiling crisis. Republicans claim to the party of frugality but, interestingly, among recent presidents, only Bill Clinton managed to balance a budget. Fiscal irresponsibility is a bipartisan addiction. When Congress votes to raise the debt ceiling it tells itself that it will be just this one time.
The ordinary citizen wonders, “What’s the point?”
Which just might be precisely the point. For Washington, baffling the citizenry has been a very useful tactic.
This brings us to the matter of … taxes.
Much of Washington believes that Americans are undertaxed. That it is an “outrage” – to use the favorite locution of one Bernie Sanders – that “millionaires and billionaires” are allowed to keep their money. To get away with it, in other words.
So the tax laws must be redrafted in ways that allow the government to get its hands on some of that money.
There is, after all, so much that needs to be done.
And this means going after the rich and making them pay their “fair share.”
Well, rich people tend to live in nice houses. Several of them, perhaps. And, unless they are engaged in criminal behavior, they pay property taxes on those houses. And until recently, there was a federal deduction for those taxes.
Then, Congress overhauled the tax system. It does this periodically and the result is almost always to further bewilder the ordinary citizen while further enriching the tax lawyers and accountants.
This overhaul included limits on the deductibility of state and local taxes (SALT in the universe of government acronyms) and the effect was … people who lived in nice houses had to pay more. Which, predictably, was something those people objected to.
Those people live, for the most part, in places that elect Democrats who have suddenly found a tax break for millionaires and billionaires that they could get behind. Nancy Pelosi is from San Francisco and she lives in a house worth several million.
For some reason, she considers the repeal of the SALT caps a crucial piece of legislative business.
So … she is for spending more money and taxing more. But she doesn’t want to go to extremes about it and start reducing the amount that rich people can deduct as a reward for owning lavish properties.
What are we here? Socialists.
It is unclear whether the SALT reforms will be repealed or, even, if they should be. But the uncertainty doesn’t disguise the essential fact which is … Washington is still Washington. What it does best is spend money it doesn’t have and is unwilling to raise through straightforward tax increases.
That, and losing wars.
