American politics increasingly resembles those absurdist plays and novels that were, at one time, so fashionable. Nothing changes. There is no hope. No exit. We began the Trump years with charges of election fraud and manipulation and we end them the same way. Only the color of the jerseys has changed.

There is no congratulating the winner. No gracious concession by the loser. No collective swelling of voices promising to put partisanship aside and work together for a better America.

To the winners, the spoils. Meanwhile, the losers plot revenge.

Why, one wonders, is this so?

