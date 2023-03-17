It was early Monday morning, and the President was at the microphone. Had to be something important.
Otherwise, he wouldn’t have been speaking when it was barely six AM in California where, it seemed, a fairly large bank had gone belly-up over the weekend. It was the second largest bank failure since the financial crisis of 2008, the collapse of Lehman Brothers, and the near-total meltdown of the U.S. – if not the world – economy.
So President Biden kicked off the week by saying, “Look, the bottom line is this: Americans can rest assured that our banking system is safe. Your deposits are safe.”
Troubling, one thinks, that he felt the need to say it.
The Secretary of the Treasury had been saying the same thing all weekend. But that, evidently, was not sufficiently reassuring. So now the President was joining in.
Nothing to worry about, then. Right?
Big banks go bust all the time, you know. We got this covered.
A few nervous days followed. There was another bank failure. This one in New York. One of the officers of that bank had been a member of the House of Representatives. He had been especially influential in matters that concerned – wait for it – banking. In fact, his name was on a bill that was meant to prevent something like 2008 from happening again.
Ever.
Well, fifteen years is a long time. And nobody is perfect. Not even Barney Frank who blamed the failure of his bank on, “… regulators [who] wanted to send a very strong anti-crypto message. We became the poster boy because there was no insolvency based on the fundamentals.”
It was all the fault of that hippy in the Bahamas, then.
That, it seems, is Barney Frank’s story, and he will most likely stick to it.
The regulators who shut down his bank don’t see it Frank’s way and put out a statement saying that their action had “nothing to do with crypto.” And that it “was based on the current status of the bank and its ability to do business in a safe and sound manner …”
So much for the co-author of the Dodd-Frank bill. Legislation that was supposed to housebreak bankers.
After the President’s remarks, the world of banking and finance trembled but was still standing at the end of the week. Nobody is entirely sure about what comes next. Not even the President.
What is known is that one of the critical factors influencing the collapse of the two banks was another thing that the president had told us we shouldn’t worry about. That would be … inflation.
When inflation turned out to be more than a figment of Milton Friedman’s imagination, Washington resorted to the conventional means of fighting it. The Federal Reserve began raising interest rates. The California bank had been stocking up on long-term treasuries. As interest rates rise, the price of these instruments falls. This is almost as inflexible as the law of gravity.
The value of the bank’s portfolio shrank to a point where depositors spooked and wanted their money. Classic case of a “run on the bank.”
By law, depositors are protected up to the first $250,000.
But several depositors had more than that with the bank. In some cases, much more. Washington decided that they would be fully protected. But, not to worry, this would not cost the taxpayers a single dime.
Washington bookkeeping is a marvelous thing.
We shall see, over the next few days and weeks, if the President’s team has skillfully maneuvered the economy away from disaster. There is still that little matter of inflation. If the Fed continues to raise interest rates, will other banks be squeezed to the point of failure? And if other failures exist, will depositors be made whole above the $250,000 threshold?
What, exactly, are the rules here?
The California bank held deposits belonging to people who are reputed to be among the sharpest blades in the drawer. Lords and ladies of Silicon Valley. But they seem not to have been smart enough to see that their bank was failing. Or to refrain from putting all – or most – of their eggs in that bank’s basket. The rest of us, in the shape of Washington, are now obliged to make sure they don’t suffer for their mistakes.
The chairman of that bank evidently saw what was coming. He sold some $3.5 million worth of stock in his own bank in the weeks and days before the run began. Pity he didn’t let his customers in on the secret.
Impossible to know if there are others like him out there in the world of big money and big talk who, when the stuff hits the fan, inevitably run to Washington for protection.
Geoffrey Norman is a former Esquire magazine editor and a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active in shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
