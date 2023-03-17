It was early Monday morning, and the President was at the microphone. Had to be something important.

Otherwise, he wouldn’t have been speaking when it was barely six AM in California where, it seemed, a fairly large bank had gone belly-up over the weekend. It was the second largest bank failure since the financial crisis of 2008, the collapse of Lehman Brothers, and the near-total meltdown of the U.S. – if not the world – economy.

So President Biden kicked off the week by saying, “Look, the bottom line is this: Americans can rest assured that our banking system is safe. Your deposits are safe.”

Troubling, one thinks, that he felt the need to say it.

