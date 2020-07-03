Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The national mood turns darker and more angry, it seems, with every passing day. Everything – but everything – has become politicized. People are buying guns in record numbers and there is no corresponding increase in the purchase of hunting licenses. Those guns (the majority of which are handguns, not rifles or shotguns) are being bought by people who aren’t interested in shooting deer or ducks but in defending themselves against an enemy that consists of … other Americans, their nominal countrymen.
As the nation’s political temperature continues to rise, the fever shows no signs of breaking. In the best of all possible worlds, the election that is coming up in November would be the means of some sort of emotional catharsis.
But don’t bet on it. Not this time around.
In fact, one suspects that this election will probably raise the emotional temperature. That, it seems, is what elections do these days. The rival campaigns do not appeal to the mind but to the spleen. Negative advertising is the only kind we respond to, so we get more and more of it.
