To every thing there is a season, as the Book tell us, and this appears to be a season of woe. When you wonder, first, “what’s next?” and then, “what did we do to deserve this?”
First came a plague that resulted in an economic crisis which may still become a depression as severe as the one that we call, oxymoronically, “great.” We have become toughened emotionally and expect that things will get worse before they get better. That we may be working from home for a while yet. If, that is, we are fortunate enough to be working at all. Financial stress has already eaten like acid into the emotional lives of many people resulting, predictably, in more drug abuse, domestic violence, and suicide.
With the coming of Spring, we hoped for relief. A lowering in the number of new infections and deaths and a gradual reopening of the economy. These things did seem to be occurring and if it wasn’t happening as fast as one would like, there was something hopeful in the news.
And now there is rioting in the cities, brought on by the death of a man at the hands of a police officer who is now under arrest for murder.
