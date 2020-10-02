There are doubtless people, and probably a good number of them, who were warmed – or consoled, at least – to learn that President Trump is ill with the virus. Some, certainly, are hoping he will die of it. They won’t be “praying” for this outcome, since such people aren’t likely to be the praying type.

There will, however, be people earnestly praying for his recovery. And for his defeat at the polls, next month, as well.

Few have to be told what to think about Trump. He tests positive on both Corona and “polarizing.” It is impossible to be indifferent to him and he goes out of his way to make it so. And you can’t help but wonder about this. What’s with the compulsion to make the news. To be the news. To overwhelm anything that competes for a place in the news.

One of the greatest single lines of prose in all of American literature appeared in a short story by Ring Lardner. It reads: “Shut up,’ he explained.”

