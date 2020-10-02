Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
There are doubtless people, and probably a good number of them, who were warmed – or consoled, at least – to learn that President Trump is ill with the virus. Some, certainly, are hoping he will die of it. They won’t be “praying” for this outcome, since such people aren’t likely to be the praying type.
There will, however, be people earnestly praying for his recovery. And for his defeat at the polls, next month, as well.
Few have to be told what to think about Trump. He tests positive on both Corona and “polarizing.” It is impossible to be indifferent to him and he goes out of his way to make it so. And you can’t help but wonder about this. What’s with the compulsion to make the news. To be the news. To overwhelm anything that competes for a place in the news.
One of the greatest single lines of prose in all of American literature appeared in a short story by Ring Lardner. It reads: “Shut up,’ he explained.”
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.