“Predictions are hard,” Yogi Berra once said. “Especially about the future.”
But he also said, “I never said most of the things I said.”
So who knows? But it is hard to argue with the first of those gnomic lines. As President Hillary Clinton would almost certainly affirm.
The war in Ukraine will, depending on who is doing the soothsaying, end in humiliation for Russia and Vladimir Putin. Or World War with, of course, an exchange of nuclear warheads. Or something in-between, of which there are many variations.
You can’t open a newspaper – well, a website – without being served up some “expert analysis.” There are a lot of exceedingly confident prognosticators out there. Most, if not all, of them almost certainly had Kentucky in their brackets.
The situation in Ukraine will go as it goes.
But if it is not possible to know how it will go, this does not mean it is fruitless to study how it has gone. And to ask if it was inevitable that the world would arrive at a point where serious people are seriously talking about the possibility of nuclear war.
Weren’t we supposed to have moved beyond that? What happened to the “new world order.”
Even Germany seemed to have put war and invasions and the rest in its rearview mirror while settling for economic domination of Europe. So much easier than tanks and u-boats and Messerschmitts. Among its other reactions to the Ukraine crisis, Germany is now buying fighter planes from the U.S.
Germany and Russia have a history and it increasingly appears that history is not dead.
The word “global” is an abstraction. “Germany” is something specific. As is ‘Russia.” This is why, when the Germans invaded in 1941, Stalin rallied his subjects to the defense of “Mother Russia.” Not the “Soviet Union.” The one was blood and soil. The other, a concept. The creation of intellectuals.
The resistance of Ukrainians – soldiers and civilians – inspires awe. They, of course, know why they are fighting. What they are fighting for. And on the evidence, so far, they are not likely to quit soon or be easily defeated. There is too much on the line, even if the stakes are so terribly old-fashioned.
The converse of Ukrainian bravery is Russian brutality. It is what worked for them in their most successful military enterprise, the total defeat of Nazi Germany. Annihilation is the preferred form of victory.
It appears, thus far, that Russia doesn’t have the means to thoroughly crush Ukraine. Not, at least, if it sticks to what is politely called “conventional warfare.”
If tanks, artillery, and infantry are not enough, that leaves chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons. Weapons of mass destruction, in the parlance we have all come to know.
Does Vladimir Putin really need a victory badly enough to go there?
Who knows?
But one does need to consider a scenario that has him laying down an ultimatum. Either Ukraine accepts his terms or … else.
How would the Ukrainians respond?
More importantly, how would the U.S. respond?
America has already done about as much as it can do, short of war. To include very severe economic sanctions against Russia. There is still talk of a “no-fly zone” over Ukraine which is easy to propose and harder to enforce. Would missile sites in Russia be attacked if they launched against American planes enforcing the air blockade? Wouldn’t that be an act of war, bringing Russia and the U.S. into direct conflict?
Are Americans willing to fight World War III to save Ukraine?
It seems that, as happens from time to time in history, things come down to the will and the character of one man. The European strongman is a type and he has made a hash of things over and over. Napoleon. Hitler. Stalin. Among others. And now, possibly, Putin.
Among the many things for which Americans can be grateful is the fact that their country has never entirely fallen for one of these charismatic tyrants. We have come close. Most recently with Trump. But so far, Americans have resisted the call of leader worship. Are better, in fact, at mocking pretenses to grandeur. We often send our leaders home in shame or disgrace and even when we don’t, we do always send them home. We dodged a bullet with Trump and we have already gotten pretty good at mocking Biden.
Putin, no doubt, sees this and takes it for weakness. He might be tempted to escalate in the belief that the U.S. doesn’t have the spine to match and resist him. The debacle in Afghanistan might be the proof he needs.
These are, plainly, dangerous times. And it comes down to one man.
The new world order has collapsed.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active in shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
