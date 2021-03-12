President Biden has told us that if we behave prudently between now and then, we might be able to grill hot dogs in the backyard this Fourth of July. This sort of patronizing pap has become more or less standard for people in government, many of whom seem to believe that they possess superior intellect, insight, experience, and such. And, that those of us who think of ourselves as citizens capable of making our own decisions are, in the end, children in need of adult supervision. Which takes the form of … government.
Lots and lots of government.
One might be willing to suffer all this government in sullen silence if the people applying it had a track record of success. If, that is, government had done better with the pandemic. If it had not, in the early days, told us that the Covid epidemic wouldn’t even be as bad as ordinary seasonal flu.
Early in the crisis, Nancy Pelosi visited Chinatown in San Francisco, trailing the usual media, to show that we had nothing to fear from the Covid virus. Meanwhile, the ubiquitous Dr. Fauci assured us that there was no reason to wear a mask. Someone in the New York health bureaucracy told people that the subways were safe.
And so on.
Then, when it became clear that this was no ordinary flu, all that changed. Insouciance quickly morphed into panic. We got lockdowns.
There will likely never be any sort of agreement on whether lockdowns slowed the spread or were worth the damage they did in terms of lives they saved. Calculating that damage is not empirically possible. The lives of many school-aged kids will likely be permanently stunted. More people will have become addicted to drugs and alcohol. More will suffer from depression and some of them will kill themselves.
How much worse would it have been if there had been no lockdowns and government had focused, instead, on protecting those most at risk while letting others live their lives, make their own decisions, and take whatever risks they considered worth taking. It became clear fairly early that old people were most at risk. And people with certain medical preconditions. Those people clearly needed to take extraordinary care. But in New York, infected people were sent from hospitals into nursing homes.
For all the economic damage and social harm they caused, the lockdowns may not have even accomplished much in the way of containing the spread of the virus and keeping people alive and well. Florida, which was perhaps the most wide-open of the states, and California, which was locked down tighter than most, had outcomes that were about the same.
But all that is now in the rear-view mirror and one wonders, meanwhile, what comes next.
The hopeful side of one’s nature can imagine robust economic recovery. After all, it happened before. The Spanish Flu, which was proportionally more lethal than Covid, was followed by a decade that came to be known as “the Roaring Twenties.”
Maybe history will repeat itself.
But not, one thinks, if Washington has anything to say about it.
Warren Harding was elected President in 1920 on the promise of “a return to normalcy.” He died in office and his vice-president, Calvin Coolidge took over. Coolidge is remembered for saying “the business of America is business.” The context is more thoughtful. Still, the fragment does convey the spirit of those times. Which was a blend of laissez faire and laissez les bons temps rouler.
Which is a long way from the spirit that is behind the nearly two trillion in spending that is packed into a bill that President just signed into law. And there is talk of more trillions coming. For infrastructure and other things. There is some talk of new taxes but not nearly enough to cover all that spending.
This recalls the sixties more than the twenties. Great big spending bills were passed and new agencies were created to spend the money which would pay for the building of something called “the Great Society.”
What the money really bought was … inflation.
One suspects that this might very well happen again. The best evidence in support of this belief is that the people who are pushing all this deficit spending are telling us that there is nothing to worry about. Won’t happen again. We have it all under control.
Yes. And they, after all, are the experts. And who should we listen to on important policy matters? Why the experts, of course.
We should trust them on the economy just as we trusted Dr. Fauci when he told us that we didn’t need to wear a mask.
Which was just a few weeks before he told us that, well, on second thought … wear two.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.