Way back in May of 2019, when he was campaigning to be the presidential nominee of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden said, “China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man. I mean, you know, they’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what? They’re not competition for us.”
Biden’s rivals for the nomination – especially Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren – were saying the opposite and Biden was struggling in the polls. So he went all folksy and common-sense-Joe. Presumably to put some distance between himself and those rivals and, who knows, maybe he even believed what he was saying.
Well, it is not quite two years later and Biden is in the White House. A few days ago, he had a two-hour phone conversation with China’s top man. (And, by-the-way, can we call him a “dictator?”) When he briefed a group of senators on the call, Biden said this: “If we don’t get moving, they are going to eat our lunch. They’re investing billions of dollars dealing with a whole range of issues that relate to transportation, the environment and a whole range of other things. We just have to step up.”
So in less than two years, the prospect of China “eating our lunch” has gone from laughable to dire.
So, China is on the march? Well, China is always on the march. But who knew the Chinese could march that rapidly?
The citizen who is not completely invested in politics looks as the two conflicting statements and thinks, “Yeah. Well … he was saying whatever he thought would do him the most political good. What else is new?”
It is, after all, hardly the first time an American politician has said something that he thought would help him win an election and then turned around and said – and done – precisely the opposite. George H.W. Bush stood on the podium at the Republican party’s national convention and said, “Read my lips. No new taxes.”
Some of us thought at the time, “Well, his lips are moving so he is lying.”
And, sure enough …
Why did Bush renege on his most memorable promise? There was no great groundswell of support for a tax increase. Never has been. The pressure for a tax hike was coming from … Washington.
When he made his “read my lips” promise, Bush had been listening to the country. When he broke that promise, he was listening to the voices of beltway Washington. Which needed the money. Washington is always short of money. Always obliged to go after more even as it tries to extract it in the least noticeable and painful ways. Deficit spending is, of course, the go-to option.
But the deficits under Bush were considered “unsustainable,” which seems laughable now, when we talk in “trillions” and the total national debt is greater than the gross national product.
But, anyway, Washington got its new taxes and Bush got his walking papers.
Now we are in the Biden years, and the president has gone from believing that the idea of a challenge from China is laughable to taking that threat with the utmost seriousness. He is no longer campaigning, then. He is governing – that’s what they call it, anyway – and he has a different constituency now.
Of course, that same constituency is, in a large way, responsible for the threat from China. If they are going to “eat our lunch,” Washington and the “elites” set the table.
They believed, smugly, that with rising prosperity and deeper involvement in international affairs and, above all, increased trade, China would become less totalitarian and acquisitive and start behaving like a responsible member of the international community.
People actually believed that stuff.
One of them was George H.W. Bush who talked elegiacally of “a new world order.”
Which sounded pretty at the time. Especially in Washington.
But reality is stubborn and has a way of sticking around.
So it is now clear that China is a tough geopolitical rival. Even Joe Biden says so and one wonders what he plans to do about it. Does he have a strategy? Or will the U.S. keep sending its manufacturing jobs to China? Keep closing its eyes to the existence of Chinese concentration camps? Continue to ignore spying and bribery by Chinese operatives at American universities and research institutions?
Our entanglement with China is the deadly product of a couple of decades of hard work, especially from within the Beltway, while people like Biden were saying, “Nothing to worry about, folks. Just building us a New World Order.”
Biden was a player – and an important one – during those years. And now, all of us will reap what Washington has sowed.
And as for Biden … does he realize that he is lunch?
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active in shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
