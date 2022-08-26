So the president has decided. And was there ever any doubt over which way he would go? Once the possibility of “forgiving” some part of the massive, unpaid student debt was raised and Biden began studying the issue, the game was up. We weren’t talking any longer about whether or not. The question was now “how much?”

You see various numbers and, like all of those big-government figures, they don’t compute in any real way. There may be as much as a trillion and half in student debt outstanding and the amount which thousands of scholars will now be allowed to welch on is estimated to be at least three hundred billion. If past government performance is any guide, one can be fairly confident that, after the dust has settled, we will be looking at twice that much. More than half a trillion.

One wonders if the president waited to announce his decision until after he was sure congress would vote to give the IRS eighty billion more than it currently spends. Maybe the president figures that with more resources and additional ruthless agents, the IRS will be able to force enough delinquent and dishonest taxpayers into paying what they owe and that it will be enough to cover the shortfall.

But one can be fairly certain that this won’t happen. The money for “forgiveness” will come from taxpayers, many of whom have not yet been born.

