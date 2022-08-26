So the president has decided. And was there ever any doubt over which way he would go? Once the possibility of “forgiving” some part of the massive, unpaid student debt was raised and Biden began studying the issue, the game was up. We weren’t talking any longer about whether or not. The question was now “how much?”
You see various numbers and, like all of those big-government figures, they don’t compute in any real way. There may be as much as a trillion and half in student debt outstanding and the amount which thousands of scholars will now be allowed to welch on is estimated to be at least three hundred billion. If past government performance is any guide, one can be fairly confident that, after the dust has settled, we will be looking at twice that much. More than half a trillion.
One wonders if the president waited to announce his decision until after he was sure congress would vote to give the IRS eighty billion more than it currently spends. Maybe the president figures that with more resources and additional ruthless agents, the IRS will be able to force enough delinquent and dishonest taxpayers into paying what they owe and that it will be enough to cover the shortfall.
But one can be fairly certain that this won’t happen. The money for “forgiveness” will come from taxpayers, many of whom have not yet been born.
There are many features of this debacle that cause one to marvel and wonder. And to ask a few basic – not to say, obvious – questions.
The first of these would be: “How could this happen? Didn’t anyone see it coming?”
Joe Biden has been in national politics since the ’70s. Did he not realize that the day would come when automobile mechanics would be compelled to bail out people who had spent profligately to acquire skills and credentials that are not highly valued in the marketplace?
The borrowers might have been … oh, call it “naive.” But what of the lenders? Didn’t Biden and his then-colleagues in the U.S. Senate see this coming?
If they didn’t, then they were, at best, not paying close attention. Hard to miss that trillion and a half number, especially when it is written in red ink. At worst, they were chumps who let the schools and their students fleece the taxpayers. That they actually believed the money would be paid back.
This charitable excuse, however, doesn’t really fly. The more likely explanation is that Biden and the others were not just present at the scene of the crime. They were not bystanders. They were the crooks.
They cast the votes that created the bureaucratic architecture that administered the whole scheme and appropriated the money. Which, by the way, they did not have the stones to take from the taxpayers. Which is how you get deficits and a national debt of more than thirty-three trillion.
There is something almost delectably cynical about how the political class has approached the whole student debt crisis.
They “loan” money they are afraid to appropriate through taxation to people who can’t pay it back and then settle the account with money borrowed from future generations or taken by that old stealth maneuver … inflation.
Then they treat the whole thing as a “crisis,” for which they must find a solution. So there are hearings and high-powered meetings. Washington goes into overdrive. After many op-eds and speeches the “solution” is announced.
Among those left in the dust are people who paid their student loans back. They must surely feel like suckers. Well-educated suckers … but just the same. Then, there are the people who never took out any student loans but did borrow to start small businesses or learn a trade or join the service. One wonders how they will feel when they do their taxes (careful not to alert any of those newly hired IRS gumshoes) and think of how their money will subsidize expensive schools and the people who attended them on the way to degrees in sociology and jobs in Washington. Surely they will be comforted by the thought that many people on Biden’s staff had student loans that will be forgiven by a stroke of his pen.
It is the almost perfect Washington scenario. The people most responsible for a policy catastrophe will pay no political price. Their constituents will be blessed with some free money. People whose fingers never touched any of the political loot will be stuck paying for the damages. And all of us will be treated to a lot of sanctimonious pap from people like President Biden about how they have “solved,” this crisis.
One that was entirely of their creation.
Bravo.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
