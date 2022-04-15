Russia has lost the pride of its fleet. Which isn’t really much of a distinction, Russia having never been much of a naval power. The last time it tried to rule the waves, Russia was put decisively in its place by the Japanese navy. That would have been in 1905, at the Battle of Tsushima Strait. The Japanese lost three small vessels that were not even big enough to be called “ships.” They were “motor-torpedo boats.” Ancestors, in a way, of the what the United States would call “PT boats,” one of which was famously commanded by John F. Kennedy. His boat – PT 109 – was also sunk.
The Russian Navy lost six battleships in the Tsushima action, along with other, lesser vessels and more than 5,000 of its officers and men. Russia’s ambition to become a major naval power perished with them.
Russia tried to become a player at sea during the Cold War. The major effort was in submarines (eg Red October) but its fleet does include one aircraft carrier, a vessel that is no match for the carriers of the United States Navy. Nor is the Admiral Kuznetsov of any use to Russia in its war to annex Ukraine. Something the ship’s crew is no doubt grateful for, given what happed to the missile cruiser Moskva, now resting on the bottom of the Black Sea, after taking two hits from missiles.
The Russian effort to crush Ukraine is not a naval campaign. It is based on the traditional Russian elements of mass, firepower, and terror. The loss of a single ship is probably not decisive in a purely military sense. But its sinking could have enormous significance.
In Ukraine, whether on the attack or in retreat, the Russian invaders are murdering and raping as they go. They are, in short, guilty of “war crimes,” a phrase that has been used by no less than President Biden.
Which leads one to wonder what he will – or can – do about it.
He could order the Pentagon to supply Ukraine with all manner of support short of sending actual combat units. If Russia considers this to be hostile action, it should be reminded of the assistance it provided North Vietnam when America was at war with that country.
There are two possible outcomes if that is the strategy. It either works … or it doesn’t.
If it doesn’t, then the U.S. suffers another defeat. Like the one in Afghanistan and, for that matter, Vietnam. One wonders how many such setbacks the nation can afford. Other nations on the eastern fringe of NATO would have reason to put some space between themselves and the U.S. And there would be no meaningful war crimes trials. Which would, once again, show the U.S. as long on talk and short on action. We made similar noises about Syria where President Bashar Hafez al-Assad has killed thousands of innocents with poison gas. He is still in power. If Russia prevails over Ukraine, then perhaps he and Putin can start a club. The Unpunished War Crimes Boys.
But, then, losing the pride of its fleet (such as it is) might be demoralizing enough to Putin that he will look for a way out. Some face-saving compromise.
But, one wonders, does such an exit even exist?
He is a war criminal, after all. Can the world go back to buying his oil and accepting the children of his cronies-in-crime at its elite schools? Won’t Russia be treated as a pariah nation even if there is peace? Shouldn’t it be forced to pay reparations for the damage it has inflicted on Ukraine? Not to say anything of the loss of life.
The sinking of the Moskva could be one of those military actions that are of more symbolic than tactical importance. Russia’s ability to grind down Ukraine (if, indeed, it has such an ability) is not appreciably eroded by the loss of a single 16,000-ton cruiser.
But if Putin has enemies on the inside, they now have something they can sell as his ineptitude. He lost the pride of the fleet. He may need to take action decisive enough to save his own skin.
The Battle of Tsushima Strait humiliated the Czar and contributed to his loss of authority in the eyes of his subjects. If Putin can’t keep the pride of the Soviet Navy afloat, his enemies might argue, then how can we be confident he will defeat Ukraine on the ground.
If Putin believes he needs to respond in some forceful, decisive way to the loss of his warship, then what are the options?
Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy is warning that Russia may resort to nuclear weapons.
And he knows better than anyone what Putin is capable of.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.