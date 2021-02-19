We appear to be nearing the end of the pandemic. Many fewer cases are being reported and millions are being vaccinated. One dose of some vaccines seems to be virtually as effective as the two that were thought to be necessary. Hence, twice as many can be vaccinated with that particular drug. And, then, there are the unreported asymptomatic cases resulting in immunity sufficient to slow the spread of the disease.
Some people with credentials that make it worth paying attention are saying that by April, the plague will have passed.
Still, it will have killed more than half-a-million Americans. And, then, there is the collateral damage. The suicides. Addictions to the drugs and alcohol that people turned to for relief. The financial ruin.
Like everything else in these times, the pandemic became politicized. Cynical opportunists saw an opportunity and leveraged it. So we had the governor of New York going on television to be interviewed by an anchorman who was, just coincidentally, his brother. They talked about what a fine job the governor was doing. And under such challenging conditions. They also joked about which one of them mom loved more.
Har, har, har.
Governor Cuomo also found time to write a book about his splendid, forceful performance in dealing with the virus. This, as his state was running up one of the highest body counts in the land. And, as we are now learning, his office was covering up just how many of those deaths were the result of his oder that required nursing homes to admit people who had tested positive for the virus.
Governor Cuomo is expected to run for re-election.
The governor of California, on the other hand, may not get the chance. He could face a recall election. Florida stayed open, more or less, during the pandemic while New York and California went to strict lockdowns and school closings. Florida did “better” in terms of infections and deaths. So, of course, the governor of Florida is being talked about as the possible nominee of the Republican party.
Like everything, the pandemic has been politicized and turned into fodder for free-ranging celebrities and pundits to graze on.
The most conspicuous political casualty of the pandemic is, of course, Donald Trump. It cannot be said with any certainty that he would have won re-election if there had been no Covid. But that’s probably the way the smart money would have gone. And one suspects that he might have had a good shot at another term if he had accepted defeat with anything approximating grace.
But, then, he wouldn’t have been Donald Trump.
So he sulked and raged and we got the appalling spectacle of rioters running through the halls of the U.S. Capitol. Whatever one wants to call it – sedition, insurrection, mob rule – it was a disgrace and a black day in the history of the Republic. And, now, we have soldiers patrolling the streets of Washington. With indications that they won’t be leaving soon.
One wonders if, as the pandemic fades when we achieve “herd immunity” (lovely phrase), the political fevers might also die down. The answer that comes first to mind is … “in your dreams.” Cable television and digital media will suffer some equivalent of the DTs with Trump gone and no impeachment this week.
So when Texans began to freeze in the dark, the outrage machines were back in high gear. Ted Cruz is no Donald Trump but you do what you can with what you’ve got. When Cruz skipped out of Texas and headed to a beach in Mexico you could almost hear the cheering coming from cable tv land.
One wonders, as the Trump years are turned into source material for countless investigations and books … will the country recover some sense of nationhood? Of E Pluribus Unum?
It looks doubtful now. There is, in fact, concern in some quarters about another Civil War. Or of a breakup into half a dozen countries. Florida and Texas anchoring one vision of America. New York and California another.
If you had tried that scenario out two or three decades ago, you would have been talking about a cheap thrills movie script.
Hard to see much chance of reconciliation at this moment. Too many people on either side who are just not interested in getting along.
But, then, when you start going down that mental path, you are reminded of how often, during the pandemic, you were surprised by some touch of empathy and generosity. This comes up, over and over, in conversation. Those things we used to call “random acts of kindness,” which helped us all get through and arrive where we are.
Politicians like Cuomo may have failed.
The rest of us?
Not so much.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.