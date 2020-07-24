Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
It is hard to know exactly what is going on in Portland, Oregon but it certainly can’t be described by the phrase “domestic tranquility.” It is, in fact, the physical obverse of that. But in those parts of the country where the streets are peaceful and the air does not smell of tear gas, the spirit is not tranquil. The country is on some sort of emotional edge that recalls episodes of crisis in other nations at other times.
You can find pundits making comparisons with what is happening today in the United States to events in France at the time when Marie Antonette was delivering her imprudent crack about letting “them eat cake.”
Nobody in Portland, one suspects, is going hungry. Certain precincts of Manhattan are pretty opulent, but they are don’t compare, relatively, to Versailles. And Americans can get enough of just about anything. After watching a few dozen billionaires guillotined on cable television, they would surely get bored and start reaching for the remote.
The American spirit is a complex and paradoxical blend of hedonism and a compulsive need for hard work. This was once called the “Protestant work ethic,” but it is an ecumenical drive. In how many cultures do people brag about working sixty hour weeks, twelve hour days, and holding three jobs? One can imagine the descendants of the people who engineered the French Revolution shrugging and saying pourquoi?
