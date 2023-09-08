The war in Ukraine goes on, and nobody seems to know when, or how, it will end. People whose job is to know these once told us that the war would never happen and, then, after the Russians invaded, that it would be over soon.

So, of course, the Ukrainians held and there was now talk that they might prevail. They are still on the offensive but making slow progress. Meanwhile the war has grown beyond boots on the ground. There have been naval engagements and air attacks, including by drones. Casualties on both sides are estimated to be in the range of one-half a million. It is the bloodiest conflict on the European continent since World War Two. Though in some ways the fighting resembles what went on in World War One.

When the troops departed Germany, in that one, to fight on what became “The Western Front,” their Kaiser promised they would be “… home before the leaves fall.”

Four years and six million dead later, that war ended.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.