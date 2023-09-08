The war in Ukraine goes on, and nobody seems to know when, or how, it will end. People whose job is to know these once told us that the war would never happen and, then, after the Russians invaded, that it would be over soon.
So, of course, the Ukrainians held and there was now talk that they might prevail. They are still on the offensive but making slow progress. Meanwhile the war has grown beyond boots on the ground. There have been naval engagements and air attacks, including by drones. Casualties on both sides are estimated to be in the range of one-half a million. It is the bloodiest conflict on the European continent since World War Two. Though in some ways the fighting resembles what went on in World War One.
When the troops departed Germany, in that one, to fight on what became “The Western Front,” their Kaiser promised they would be “… home before the leaves fall.”
Four years and six million dead later, that war ended.
So one treats predictions about this one with skepticism.
No American troops have been committed. But Ukraine has been generously supplied with American arms and will be, according to President Biden, for “as long as it takes.”
We have, then, taken sides.
There will, of course, be a price. In monetary terms, that already amounts to some 80 billion dollars. And counting.
The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with weapons and there are plans to add modern tactical aircraft to the effort. It will take time to train the aviators and the ground personnel. Six months, perhaps. So the experts seem to expect the war to go on for some time. Years, perhaps, according to one British general.
He could be right. Sooner or later, someone has to be.
But the temptation, by the participants to end a war quickly and by any means necessary and handy is always lurking. Some of the Kaiser’s troops, who were supposed to be home before the leaves fell, found themselves waging gas warfare against their enemies.
War doesn’t follow the rules. It writes them.
Which brings us to the question of nukes.
The Russians have them in abundance. More of them, in fact, than any other nation. And according to the the experts (again), Russia’s war-fighting doctrines call for their use in certain situations.
According to an article in a British newspaper, “…
“Nuclear war is the ‘inevitable’ conclusion of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a Russian general who wrote the nation’s ‘war bible’ has warned.”
Ukraine has no nukes. At one time, it had the third largest nuclear arsenal in the world, but those weapons belonged to the Soviet Union, and they were sent home.
So if the Russians did use nukes in Ukraine … how would the U.S. and the other nuclear powers that belong to NATO respond?
An attack on any NATO nation is, according to treaty language, “…an attack on all.”
But Ukraine is not a member of NATO.
Well, then, according to General David Petraeus, a former four-star general and Director of the CIA, “…we would respond by leading a NATO – a collective – effort that would take out every Russian conventional force that we can see and identify on the battlefield in Ukraine and also in Crimea and every ship in the Black Sea.”
Which sounds a lot like … war with Russia.
And one wonders just how long in such a war before nukes were used.
All of which leads one to wonder how the United States got to this place. In the nation’s blissful infancy, John Adams wrote:
[America] goes not abroad, in search of monsters to destroy.
She is the well-wisher to the freedom and independence of all.
She is the champion and vindicator only of her own.
These days, that would be dismissed by the foreign policy “elites” as sentimental nonsense. We are meant to go abroad to “deter aggression,” and to spread democracy.
This does not necessarily turn out well for us. Consider Vietnam and Afghanistan.
There has been little debate in the U.S. about the nation’s role in Ukraine. No discussion of the consequences should we “lose.” Of the expense that we are willing to assume. The foreign policy machine got in gear and now … here we are.
Nobody knows how this war will end. Or when. Or what the end will look like.
But here we are.
And when you look away from this crisis, what catches your eye is … Taiwan. In a television interview, President Biden said the U.S. would come to that nation’s defense in the event of an attack by China.
It was a flat, unequivocal statement which raises this question:
Were American voters asked about this?
“Shuttup,” the foreign policy elite explained.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
