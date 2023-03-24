To say that Donald Trump craves attention would be a rank understatement. On the evidence, he is among those who believe that there is no such thing as bad publicity. And that no publicity is worse than death itself.
Just now, Trump is having himself a fine time. It seems a prosecutor may persuade a grand jury to indict Trump, who is meanwhile screaming to the heavens that he is the victim of a terrible injustice.
It is difficult to read about the case. But not because it is exceedingly complex but because it is trashy. According to the prosecutor, Trump paid a woman to keep quiet about an affair. To which the average American voter says, “Yeah. And?”
The details have faded along with other unpleasant memories of politics past, but didn’t we go through something like that with a president named “Clinton?”
Maybe not. It has been a long time, and one has forgotten the details of the Clinton scandals and his impeachment. “It depends on what the meaning of ‘is’ … is.” That much sticks in the mind. And something called “Whitewater.”
Trump saw Clinton’s impeachment and raised him one.
And, now, there is this possibility of criminal charges.
There are the usual legal complexities. The bribe, if it was that, was paid in 2106 by a Trump attorney who first swore that he was not reimbursed for this expense and later changed his mind. And that the Trump organization wrote the money off as “legal expenses.” The attorney was convicted of tax evasion and breaking campaign finance laws. He did time. So he is, at best, a witness of dubious credibility.
To indict Trump, the prosecutor will need a way around the statute of limitations. But we live in a time of linguistic and epistemological uncertainty. Laws mean what lawyers can persuade judges and juries they mean.
So Trump may, or may not, be tried. May, or may not, be convicted.
Either way, he will remain in the spotlight. His supporters will not desert him if he is convicted. They may back him with even more ardor. In their eyes, he will be the victim. Two impeachments and now this. Will his enemies stop at nothing?
And there is, in fact, the possibility of other criminal charges coming out of a grand jury investigation in Georgia that is looking into Trump’s attempt to get the counting of votes changed in his favor. Trying to fix an election would seem to be a more serious offense than bribing a “porn star.” But these are the times we live in.
Trump may skate, again. Both politically and legally. The New York case seems especially thin on the merits and, really, who cares if Donald Trump paid hush money to a woman who had been his mistress? He is – and always has been – a cad. And that is a nice way of putting it. The New York case against him is fodder for the tabloids and fuel for his sense of grievance and lust for headlines. One wonders if, in the event he is indicted and convicted, a single vote will be changed. In either direction.
The case in Georgia is fundamentally different. If Trump is charged and found guilty … well, that would mean he violated the most solemn obligation of any American politician and especially the President. Namely to respect the will of the people as expressed through their votes.
Mess around with that, and you jeopardize the whole package.
The most lamentable fallout of our recent string of political scandals has been the turn away from policy debates to the appointment of one “special prosecutor” after another.
Donald Trump does not have to be guilty of falsely claiming that a bribe he once paid was a legitimate business expense for a voter to decide he is unfit for office. He is who he is and has never made any secret. To the contrary.
What his political enemies can’t seem to grasp is the fact that the more ruthlessly they go after him, the more secure the support of his base. And the less temperate and rational our politics become.
Anyone who needs a reason to vote against Trump doesn’t have to study the proceedings of some grand jury investigation. And, then, any loyal Trump supporter who needs to believe that the man is some kind of martyr, that he has been unfairly treated by the press and various “elites,” only has to point to the grand jury proceeding in New York.
And when they do this, they will be thinking of just how things will be when it is their turn.
Trump needs outrage to survive. As do many of his supporters. The New York case doesn’t cut off his air. To the contrary.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
