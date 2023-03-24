To say that Donald Trump craves attention would be a rank understatement. On the evidence, he is among those who believe that there is no such thing as bad publicity. And that no publicity is worse than death itself.

Just now, Trump is having himself a fine time. It seems a prosecutor may persuade a grand jury to indict Trump, who is meanwhile screaming to the heavens that he is the victim of a terrible injustice.

It is difficult to read about the case. But not because it is exceedingly complex but because it is trashy. According to the prosecutor, Trump paid a woman to keep quiet about an affair. To which the average American voter says, “Yeah. And?”

The details have faded along with other unpleasant memories of politics past, but didn’t we go through something like that with a president named “Clinton?”

