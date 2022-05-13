We were assured by our leaders in Washington that we had no reason to fear inflation. That any increase in the consumer price index would be “transitory.” One should always look for cover when the people in Washington start using locutions like that. It means they are trying to soothe our worries and convince us that what we are seeing isn’t really happening. “Who are you going to believe,” they might as well be saying, “me or your lying eyes.”
It is now pretty plain that inflation is not “transitory.” The price of gasoline is higher than it has ever been and the situation is worse when it comes to diesel, the fuel that moves the things we depend on. So everything is more expensive and it is hard for anyone in Washington to conceal that fact, no matter what kind of fancy terminology they use for purposes of obfuscation and, ultimately, political survival.
Inflation doesn’t just happen. As the simple to follow explanation puts it, inflation is the result of too much money chasing too few goods. During the pandemic, and in the early months of the Biden administration, the money flowed freely and when the lockdowns were finally in the rearview mirror, people rushed out to spend it.
We shall see, in the coming months, just how adroit Washington is at managing the economy. Which is to say, how much pain will it need to inflict upon us in order to ameliorate a crisis of its own making?
One of the predictable responses to an inflationary crisis like this one is a call for government control of wages and prices. Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi has already called for capping the price of gasoline and she is old enough to remember how things went the last time that was tried.
That would be back in the 70s. The delights of that decade included bellbottoms, disco, and long lines at the gas pump. If, that is, there was gas to pump. Many stations simply ran dry and closed down pending the next delivery. Whenever that might be.
Rationing took different forms. You might be limited to a small amount of gasoline, the way shipwrecked sailors are allowed only a cup of water a day, while bobbing around in a lifeboat, waiting and hoping to be rescued. Or, you might be permitted to gas up if the day of the month and the last digit on your license plate were both an odd or even number, depending.
Fun times.
One can be sure that, if the price of gasoline were to be “controlled,” Nancy Pelosi would not be inconvenienced. Sufficient fuel to fill her limo’s tank would always be available.
It is amusing to imagine a solution that would inconvenience the people who cause the problem. Give Nancy Pelosi a bicycle that she could ride to and from work. Leaders, after all, should lead. Set the example. Sacrifice.
It does not, needless to say, work like that.
Inflation was inflicted by Washington on the rest of us. President Biden and the various people who serve as his mouthpiece can protest their innocence and say inflation is the fault of Vladimir Putin but as they are in parts of the country that Washington aristocrats never visit, “That dog won’t hunt.”
But, then, it is always futile to hope that our “leaders” in Washington will do the right thing and, when they have failed, to own the failure. The most charitable explanation for this would be that they didn’t expect the consequences of their actions to be this unfortunate. That they are dumb, in other words.
That one won’t fly. The people in Washington are not as smart as they think they are – not by a long sea mile – but they aren’t dumb.
You could, in fact, make a case that they knew that the price of gasoline and diesel and, hence everything else would be going up. And that people out in the country would, as a result, experience everything from inconvenience to outright hardship.
But what if they also believed this was a price worth paying?
Among certain elites, there is no technology that is more loathed than the internal combustion engine. The reaction of these people to the gas lines of the Carter years was one of barely concealed delight. Now we would have lower speed limits. Cars would be smaller and, above all, boring. They wanted to kill the American romance with the automobile.
When the crisis had passed. Americans rushed to buy SUVs.
One suspects that this crisis will be deployed in a way to get us more quickly into electric vehicles.
Government types believe that “You should never let a good crisis go to waste.”
When the common herd suffers … they prosper.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
