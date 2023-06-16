Being a parent is a tough job, as anyone who has done it will tell you.
The hours are long and unpredictable. You don’t get paid overtime. There is no established roadmap for dealing with the inevitable emergencies. You can’t expect co-operation from those you must nurture and protect.
And … well, it is expensive.
But not to worry all you parents out there, Joe Biden has your back.
The President recently said, reassuringly.
“These are our kids. These are our neighbors, not someone else’s kids; they’re all our kids. And our children are the kite strings that hold our national ambitions aloft. It matters a great deal how we treat everyone in this country. LGBTQI+ Americans, especially children: You are loved. You are heard. And this administration has your back.”
There is a lot more that is wrong with that statement beyond the clunky “kite string” metaphor. One wonders, for instance, why the children with all those letters in front of their names are special. A whole lot of “kids” are, after all, not yet old enough to know the alphabet, much less the words for which those letters stand.
But there is something larger than that that is wrong and ominous and, face it, totalitarian about that statement.
Joe Biden is the face of government. And government is force.
But before we get to that, we might want to consider just how competent government is, these days, to do very much of anything. Much less something as daunting as raising a child.
The work of parents is done on a budget. They cannot spend more than they earn, so for most people, being a parent means financial sacrifice. You cut back your own pleasures for the sake of the kids’ braces and their college funds. You eat out less frequently, if at all. You scale back on vacations. You put in overtime. Take a second job.
You do, in short, whatever it takes.
If you are the government, on the other hand, money is not a problem. Not, anyway, until it is. Governments don’t have to bring in an amount equal to that which is going out. Government can spend … well, whatever. And if money in doesn’t cover money out, then just add a couple of zeros to the national debt.
So if money is not an issue, why do public schools do such a bad job? According to one recent study: “Even before the pandemic, nearly two-thirds of U.S. students were unable to read at grade level. Scores had been getting worse for several years.”
Which accounts, undoubtedly for the fact that the school choice movement is gaining momentum across the country. It empowers parents. So, of course, the forces of government that depend on votes and money from the teachers’ unions are lined up desperately against school choice. The governor of North Carolina recently declared a “state emergency” when the legislature passed a school choice bill.
Under the law, parents will be able to take a child out of public school and receive a voucher for a sum determined by a formula that factors in the cost of the student’s public education and the parents’ ability to pay. It would cover all, or part, of tuition at an approved school of the parents’ choice.
This amount would, incidentally, be far less than the $32,000 the governor pays for his daughter to attend a private day school in Raleigh.
But since the Biden administration “has the kids’ backs” and all that, maybe it could come up with the money it would take to send everyone to the school the governor’s child attends.
This, of course, isn’t happening. But, then, in the debate over school choice, only one side is truly concerned about the kids and putting them first.
Taking money from public schools and putting it in the hands of parents means taking it from the clutches of the teachers’ unions and their allies in politics and government. Taking kids out of public schools by means of vouchers means fewer students in those schools and, thus, smaller faculties. Less money, in the form of dues for the union. And diminished power over politicians who would label such a development a “state of emergency.”
In all of this jockeying for money and power, the kids are becoming a secondary consideration. And the parents … well, less than that.
The teachers and the educrats will decide what those kids are taught. The politicians will impose whatever taxes it takes to cover the cost. And the people will pay. Unless, that is, they have a spare thirty grand to spend on a private school where they can be sure their concerns will be respected.
As for the kids … well, President Biden “has their backs.”
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
