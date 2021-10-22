A few days ago, in one of those tedious political “debates,” one candidate said, emphatically, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
Well, then, one thinks, who should be telling schools what they should teach?
The parents of children who are sent off to schools that are run by one level of government or another, and paid for with tax dollars, have an enormous stake in the whole business. These are their kids, after all, for whom they want the best and around whom they have built their families. To them, there isn’t anything more important than those kids. If they shouldn’t be “telling schools what they should teach,” then who should?
Presumably the experts. The professionals. To include teachers and their unions.
And what, exactly, are the incentives to which teachers and their unions respond?
The mission of the teachers’ unions is to get the best deal possible for its members. And, as in the case of any union, to support those members – even the lowliest of them – in any conflict with management. Which is to say, the school boards. Which, in theory, represent the taxpayers … and parents.
This is what unions do. They represent, defend, and agitate for … their members. And that defense is conducted fiercely and to the last trench.
The teachers’ unions’ membership does not include students or their parents.
So, in the case of public schools, they depend on people who are elected to school boards to represent them and their interests and those of their children.
It is an unequal contest.
The parents are outgunned and if they don’t like the way a school is performing, and the school board is unresponsive, they can … well, do what?
In theory, they can send their kids to private schools. This is what a former governor of Virginia – the candidate who doesn’t think parents should be telling schools what to teach – did. Of course, he could shop around until he found a school that was teaching in ways he found satisfactory. And the teachers and administrators at the schools he chose knew that they had to measure up to his expectations or he would take his children, and his money, and look elsewhere.
For the ordinary citizen, without the kind of income or wealth, it takes to afford private schools, this isn’t possible. Those people are stuck with the public school system and its unionized faculties.
For years now, advocates of educational reform have proposed changes that would break the grip of the teachers’ unions on public education. The most radical of these would give parents a voucher which they could redeem at their local public school and that would enroll their child there. Or they could use the voucher at a school of their choice and cover the difference between its value and the school’s tuition out of their own pockets.
The teachers’ unions are – to put it mildly – opposed. To this and to any other measure that would decrease their power and increase that of the parents who are their captives.
What makes this friction interesting and topical is the fact that many parents have been discovering just how inept or politically correct – or both – the education of their children has become.
And, one might add, how serenely captive many of the people who represent them are. The candidate who made those noises about how he didn’t want parents telling schools what to teach was once Bill Clinton’s major money raiser. So it would be fair to say that he probably doesn’t say anything – even by accident – that would hamper his electoral prospects or those of his party.
He wants – nay, needs – the teachers’ unions on his side. He cannot afford to lose their votes or their money.
And, anyway, it is no skin off his toes. His kids are in private schools from which they will graduate better educated and trained than the unfortunates whose parents couldn’t pay the freight and were obliged to send their offspring to schools where they were not allowed a say in what their kids were being taught.
There isn’t much one can say in support of the Covid epidemic. It has been devastating to the economy and the morale of the nation and the damages have, perhaps, been most severe among the young. A year – two – without in-person learning is not retrievable. The kids who missed school don’t get a do-over and they will be playing catch-up for a long time to come.
But … perhaps the curtain has been drawn and the agendas of the elites and the teachers’ unions have been exposed. We now know that while they may be your kids, you have no say in how they will be educated.
Something needs to change.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
