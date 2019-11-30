Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
President Trump visited the troops in Afghanistan for Thanksgiving and good for him. Those men and women are there at the pleasure of the president, whoever that might be (and we are now at three of them and counting). There has been no declaration of war by congress.
We don’t do that any longer.
Still … the troops are there and, in the nearly two decades that they have been there, more than two thousand have been killed in action. More than twenty thousand injured. Nobody is saying anything about an end in victory. But there is sentiment for an end by simply leaving that unfortunate country to whatever sad fate would follow our departure.
We went into Afghanistan to destroy the enemy responsible for the attacks of September 11, 2001. The struggle against that enemy has spread since then to other parts of the world. There is no reason to expect it will end soon whether or not we stay in Afghanistan. I spoke recently with someone who has been there and suggested to her that maybe it was time to pack it up. The conversation, unlike the war, was not inconclusive.
