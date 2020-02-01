Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
As of Friday afternoon, things in Washington had not yet been settled as to whether President Trump would be found guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors by the U.S. Senate and, thus, removed from office. It has never happened before but, as they say, there is always a first time.
What is predictable, to the point of certainty, is that the world will survive. Life will go on. And we will careen from this crisis to the next.
The sense that these are special times is an old conceit and one that seems absurd when applied to the current unpleasantness in Washington, D.C. There are things far more troubling going on, even now, than the Senate vote, however it turns out. But we seem, these days, to need a fresh serving of hysteria from Washington, just about every day. That, anyway, is what the 24 hour news cycle serves up.
When it isn’t impeachment, it is this era’s plague, the coronavirus. This is something about which reasonable people should be reasonably concerned. Plagues are not trivial things. But the cable news jockeys cannot, it seems, resist the urge to trivialize this one. Here is the headline from a CNN story: Coronavirus task force another example of Trump administration’s lack of diversity.
