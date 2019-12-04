It was recently announced that the concentration of carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere has reached a record high of 407.8 parts per million according to a report released by the World Meteorological Organization. The level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has risen sharply with the 2018 global average 47 percent higher over the pre-industrial level in 1750. Last week 11,000 scientists from around the world stopped calling it climate change and now call it a “climate emergency.”

Although we have been warned about the dangers of climate change for about twenty years now and the fact that much of the carbon emissions come from us as users of fossil fuels not many people have changed their lifestyles to reduce their personal emissions. Locally, there are some excellent exceptions.

Ron Merkin from Montpelier noted in the Times Argus recently his observation that traffic volume has increased in Central Vermont. But 76-year-old Ron “walks the talk” and hasn’t driven a car for around fifteen years and can often be seen walking and bicycling around Montpelier.

Harris Webster, also from Montpelier, gave up driving in 2015 and recently moved closer to downtown so it would be easier for him to do his shopping and run his errands. He also downsized his living space from 1,000 sq. ft. to 300 sq. ft.

