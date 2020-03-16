Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Over the last few days, the COVID-19 outbreak in New Hampshire has rapidly evolved here in New Hampshire. On Friday, March 13 I declared a State of Emergency – a proactive step that allows us to take preemptive measures to ensure that we have the resources and flexibility needed to respond to this developing health crisis in a moment’s notice.
Just this week I announced that all public schools in New Hampshire will transition to remote learning. This is not a decision we made lightly, but one that will help slow the potential spread of COVID-19 in New Hampshire.
This direction will remain in place through April 3. Following that, we will reassess the situation on the ground. However, districts and families need to appreciate that we may remain in this situation for the long-term. Many school districts are able to transition immediately to remote learning, others will take this week to ramp up their efforts. Starting next week, kids across the Granite State will be learning from home.
For many people, and especially our kids, this can be scary time. There is much uncertainty in what is going on across the state, country, and world. The fact of the matter though is that our kids will remember more about how our communities and families react in the days to come than they will about the actual virus itself.
