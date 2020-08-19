AARP, on behalf of our 38 million members and all older Americans nationwide, has become increasingly concerned that recent changes in mail processing operations may be compromising the health and safety of millions of older Americans and may unduly restrict the ability of all Americans to safely participate in the upcoming elections, whether they choose to vote from home or in-person. With Vermont’s older and more vulnerable population, safety in the face of COVID is especially critical.
While AARP shares the goal of ensuring the United States Postal Service operates in an effective and efficient manner, we urge the USPS to suspend any adjustments that could negatively affect service during the pandemic. Further, we urge the Postal Service to be more forthcoming and transparent regarding any changes, including a more detailed cost-benefit analysis of the operational changes made and will be making to assure timely delivery of all mail, including election-related mail.
The Postal Service has proven to be a lifeline for older Americans, especially those in rural communities, as well as those with medical conditions who are most at risk from the coronavirus. More than ever before, people are relying on the USPS to deliver their lifesaving prescription medications and other necessities, allowing them to remain safely at home. Americans with chronic conditions — such as high blood pressure, diabetes and asthma — who need prescription medicines on an ongoing basis are most at-risk if they contract the coronavirus.
Many Americans, especially those without internet access, have also long relied on the Postal Service to deliver vital information about their health and finances. Simply put, throughout this crisis, the Postal Service has demonstrated its vital role in American society – allowing people of all ages to stay home, stay informed, and stay safe.
