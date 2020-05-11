Vermonters need to vote this year, but will it be safe to go to the polls with social distancing worries? Will older Vermonters and others shy away? How will that affect voter turnout…and election results?
Fortunately, this is a problem we can fix with a little Vermont grit! With quick action by state officials we can safeguard our health, safety, and our right to vote in the upcoming August primary and November general election.
Vermont should take action now to ensure that all registered voters can cast their ballots safely. Here in Vermont, voters over the age of 50 made up 63 percent of all voters in 2018 and 59 percent nationwide. Moreover, people over the age of 65 show up to the polls far more than any other age group. However, it is this same age demographic that is far more vulnerable to COVID-19 than younger voters. COVID-19 is killing older people – regularly, reliably and in greater numbers than younger Vermonters. Our elders know that and are rightly reluctant to go anywhere there might be large groups or close quarters.
We need to protect Vermont’s voters, election officials, and volunteers who staff polling locations, many of whom are retirees. Vermont should start now to implement alternative means for a voter to cast their ballot – such as voting from home. Older Vermonters should not have to risk their lives or their health to exercise their right to vote. AARP Vermont is recommending that the state take steps to send an absentee ballot to all registered voters in Vermont. This would be especially helpful for those in long-term care centers, medical facilities, or quarantined due to the virus.
