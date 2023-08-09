With the Green Mountain Care Board’s approval of health insurance rate hikes on Aug. 8, premiums for Blue Cross individual plans have doubled in the decade since Vermont Health Connect was established.

Healthcare costs are skyrocketing. Medical debt is rising. And providers are burning out and quitting the profession. Vermont’s healthcare system is “a village on fire,” as one representative put it this spring.

No amount of tinkering will solve this crisis. In the fight for the right to healthcare, it’s “The People vs. Wall Street.” And it’s time for elected officials to choose sides.

Drug prices are a major driver of healthcare costs, reflected in insurance rates and hospital budgets. Buoyed by outrageous patents on essential medicines like the Covid vaccine, pharmaceutical companies are a major source of investment for finance capital, with boards of directors controlled by Wall Street’s big players.

