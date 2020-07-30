Black Lives Matter is an aspirational phrase. Supporters insist on saying it rather than the more generic “All Lives Matter” because they believe too many fellow Americans think black lives don’t matter.

Yet for precisely the same reason – its aspirational nature – the Pledge of Allegiance was tossed into the wastebasket of history this week by the Windsor Selectboard. Board members say there can be no ‘liberty and justice for all’ until ‘black lives matter.’ So they’ve stopped saying the pledge. As selectboard member Christopher Goulet told WCAX reporter Adam Sullivan after the board’s decision this week, “I try to live by both ideas, so at a point, it becomes very difficult to me in my personal life to recite words that fairly obviously are not being upheld by our government.”

Maybe Goulet & colleagues are just trying to show consistency and support for the flagrant act of injustice and inequality perpetrated this week by Windsor’s school board. It fired Windsor School principal Tiffany Riley for exercising her freedom of speech in questioning on her Facebook page aspects of Black Lives Matter. (Yes, she’s suing.) Perhaps Goulet is attempting to justify his town’s school officials’ very public expulsion of Ms. Riley from the community of “all.”

“Liberty and justice for all?” Not in our town.

