In all the chaos of the election, it would be easy to lose track of the fact that November 8th was National First-Generation Student Day. This day was meant to highlight and celebrate those who are the first in their family to attend college.
I am proud to be one of those Vermonters. And I feel compelled to express my deep appreciation of my fellow first-generation students as well as gratitude to the institution that made my dreams of higher education possible. If any Vermont students reading this are trying to decide if and where they will go to college, I hope they might feel inspired by my experience. I also hope that those with the power to fund the Vermont State College System will take note of the importance of our Vermont State Colleges to first-generation families.
Since I was a young child, my family’s world revolved around my education. Every night before bed, my dad and I would sit together in his recliner and he would read books to me. Eventually, that turned into me reading books to him. As I grew up, these moments became fewer, but the effects of those countless nights practicing reading cemented my commitment to academics. Even though, and perhaps because, neither of my parents earned a college degree, they know how important my academic studies are, both for me personally and for my future. My dad attended trade school and became a master electrician. My mom started to attend college for accounting but was forced to drop out after her first semester due to finances and not being able to pay for college. Through the financial struggles that my mom experienced, she was determined that finances would not keep me from attending school and building a bright future for myself.
There was, however, one looming issue: how in the world was I going to pay for school if tuition alone was over $50,000 per year? Then, I learned that if you attend a public university in the state in which you live, tuition is typically less expensive. While searching through colleges in Vermont during my sophomore year of high school, I found Johnson State College (now Northern Vermont University). This small community-oriented campus with beautiful views piqued my interest. Coming from a small school, the idea of, making the jump to a huge university made me anxious. Knowing that the class sizes at NVU were around 15:1 calmed down some of this nervousness.
