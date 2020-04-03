Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Public health emergencies, like the current COVID-19 pandemic, threaten our access to the food that we take for granted. Fortunately, there’s a lot we can do about this.
The United States has the most abundant, diverse, affordable, accessible, and safe food supply in the world. American farmers, comprising less than two percent of the U.S. labor force, feed over 300 million Americans. From farm to table, the U.S. food and agriculture enterprise accounts for eleven percent of the nation’s employment and nearly six percent of its GDP. The system consists of a globally-connected web of farms, processors, transporters, packagers, manufacturers of agricultural supplies and equipment, grocery stores, restaurants and bars, and a host of other food- and agriculture-related activities and establishments. The system has enormous resilience. Most would agree that U.S. agriculture is a shining success story. No one would dispute that, without farmers, we’d all be in big trouble. After all, everyone has to eat.
Yet, even in good times, the system is highly vulnerable to disruption. These vulnerabilities relate to the nature of the agriculture and food work force; production practices; large distances between producers and consumers; our increasing reliance on imported foods; and current logistical procedures. A widespread public health emergency could exacerbate these vulnerabilities. Here’s why:
Like health care providers, farmers and food workers are essential during a pandemic. As they interact with the public they are constantly exposed to pathogens; however, they are not well protected from disease. Further, American agriculture is heavily dependent on migrant labor which makes up more than half of the farm labor force. These workers have limited access to health care. In addition, the average age of U.S. farmers is 57 and climbing. This means they are at higher risk of serious illness in a disease outbreak. Widespread sickness in the farm and agriculture labor force could undermine food security.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.