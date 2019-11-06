Vermont, and more precisely, its elected representatives, are ignoring a relatively inexpensive project that could have huge economic impact and significant health benefits for northern Vermont. The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT), once its full 95 miles are completed, could be the crown jewel of the Vermont State park system, attracting bikers from all over the world. Unfortunately, the LVRT is only one third complete and its progress has come to a virtual standstill. At the current rate of progress, it will take 15 years to complete the trail (and could take longer as with each year, existing infrastructure, such as bridge piers, deteriorate further, driving up costs). This is the case despite the fact that the federal government will match any money spent by the State and or charitable donations on a four-to-one basis, meaning the State would only have to raise three million of the project’s remaining 15 million dollar cost. This is the equivalent of one roundabout a year over three years (to date all State funding has come out of the VTrans budget). Every politician asked about the LVRT, including the Governor, claims to enthusiastically support the LVRT and to date I am not aware of a single state representative or state senator that opposes it. Yet when it comes time to put their money where their mouth is, their enthusiasm evaporates. Of the approximately 8 million dollars spent on the LVRT to date, the State has contributed a paltry $75,000 to date and has only committed $50,000 to the project for 2020.
This reluctance to fund the project is even harder to understand when there is ample evidence that the LVRT will have a huge economic impact on an economically challenged part of the State. An almost perfect case study of what completion of the LVRT could mean to Vermont is located just to the north of us in Quebec. The Petit Train du Nord (Petit Train) is a 110 mile rail trail. The Petit Train runs from St. Jerome, located an hour west of Montreal, to Mount Laurier. People travel from all over the world to ride the Petit Train, spending anywhere from two to five days riding from one end to the other.
The Petit Train is operated by a non-profit that oversees the trail’s maintenance and repairs. The Petit Train estimates it attracts one million users a year and generates 15 million dollars in revenues. The user breakdown is 45 percent local users, 30 percent persons who live more than 30 miles from the trail but do not stay overnight, and 25 percent tourists who spend at least one night in the area. An obvious initial reaction is that Vermont cannot aspire to this level of use as the LVRT is not located near a major urban center like Montreal. However, Swanton, the northern trailhead of the LVRT, is only 60 miles from downtown Montreal, the same distance as the St. Jerome, southern trailhead of the Petit Train, and Swanton is probably easier to get to.
This economic impact assessment is entirely consistent with a local economic impact study done on the Burlington bike path and Colchester Causeway in 2010 using 2008 user data. That study estimated that there were 100,000 users annually and that they generated between one and two and a half million dollars in revenue. The Causeway trail is a significant tourist attraction, but not necessarily a stand-alone destination as for most visitors, it occupies half a day at most, as opposed to the four or five days one would spend riding a completed LVRT. The Causeway study is based on ten-year old data and it is very likely that the number of users has increased over the intervening years as evidenced by the fact that bike ferry reported 14,000 riders this year, and only a small percentage of Causeway riders take the ferry. According to VAST’s best estimate, the LVRT already attracts 100,000 users annually.
The added attraction of the rail trail experience is that it can be enjoyed by all ages and all levels of fitness, especially with the advent of the e-bike. The rail trails are wide and relatively flat with no steep hills to climb. Because there is no traffic, families can safely ride the trails with young children. Senior citizens can also enjoy the trail. Riders do not need to be in peak physical condition to ride 20-30 miles a day on an e-bike. Many riders who would never dream of riding along Vermont’s roads, many of which have no, or almost no shoulder, feel much more comfortable riding a rail trail, especially LVRT, as road crossings are few and far between.
The LVRT got an initial infusion of approximately six million dollars as a result of Senator’s Sanders efforts in 2006 and those funds were sufficient to build the first 35 miles of trail. With additional charitable donations, grants, and meaningful State funding, along with the federal matching funds, the remaining 60 miles could be completed in 5 years or less. Several towns along the LVRT have successfully obtained grants to construct the LVRT in their communities (Hardwick and Swanton for example) but the major cost drivers for the project are the numerous major bridges that need to be reconstructed, projects which are well beyond the capabilities and resources of the towns.
I last rode the LVRT on a beautiful October day and encountered at least a hundred people on the trail during my ride, including walkers, bikers, and people on horseback. When I pulled into Lost Nation Brewery, which abuts the trail, I counted close to 30 bikes parked outside. I saw families with children of all ages and many groups that included at least three generations. I saw e-bikers and convalescents, birders and photographers, all out enjoying this wonderful recreational asset. The completion of the LVRT would open up similar opportunities for residents of many other small northern Vermont communities that lack any meaningful recreational facilities. It would also support local bike shops and bike rentals, and provide a steady stream of customers for B&Bs, convenience stores, bars and restaurants. It is truly disappointing that a project with such significant potential financial and public health benefits languishes for want of political support. It is time for our elected representatives to pay more than lip service to the LVRT and expend the necessary political capital to complete the trail within the next five years.
Hans G. Huessy, who noted his submission was his own personal opinion, is a lawyer for VAST, the entity that has built portions of the LVRT and maintains those sections, and the Vermont Trail Alliance (a consortium of entities that build and operate recreational trails, including the Green Mountain Club, Catamount Trail, Vermont Mountain Bike Association, VAST and others. He also serves on the LVRT committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.