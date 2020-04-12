Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Over the past few weeks, we have seen impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the United States and for most Americans, life as they know it has changed dramatically.
It is a difficult time for all and in particular, for the essential healthcare workers on the front line. Every day, every hour they are working against all odds, doing what they can to stem this pandemic. We will never be able to thank them enough for their tireless hours and dedication to the well-being of all Americans.
As dairy producers, we play an important role in the food production process. The dairy industry, along with all of agriculture, has been declared by the Department of Homeland Security as a critical industry in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Those in all sectors of the supply chain — from veterinarians and dairy producers to food inspectors and plant employees to truck drivers and store shelf-stockers — continue to provide wholesome, safe and nutritious dairy products at our local grocery stores.
Here on the farm, our responsibilities continue. We must still milk our herd, two to three times a day, 365 days a year. Our cows still need to be fed and cared for to maintain proper health. Although many circumstances have changed during this time of coronavirus, people still need nutritious food to fuel their bodies every day.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.