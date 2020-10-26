I have been an advocate for survivors of Domestic Violence for going on 17 years now. I have been honored to learn a lot from them about what impacts navigating the complex hardships of abuse has had on every aspect of their lives. This often includes impacts on their relationships with family and friends.
Creating or increasing isolation is a very common tactic that abusive people will use to gain and maintain power and control over their partner. Abusive partners may isolate their partners from friends, family and external support services in a variety of ways. They may use jealousy, accusing their partner of cheating or caring about other relationships more. They may use manipulation to turn close friends or family against the survivor or convince them that the survivor is “crazy.” They also may use guilt and blame to further silence the survivor to not tell people what they are experiencing. For survivors, experiencing these abusive tactics this is compounded by the increased social isolation that has been felt by many of us during this pandemic.
So at a time when survivors may really need their people, there are so many extra barriers to accessing those people. I have seen that when a survivor has at least one really solid support person it can have a truly positive impact on them in so many ways. Though it can feel complicated to know how to be that solid support person when these barriers are intended to keep them out.
I have also learn from those amazing support people that I have had the honor to see in action. There were some key qualities that they possessed. To name a few – they knew that it is not the survivors fault, listened without judgement and understood that the survivor is the expert of their own lives, saw the survivor’s strengths and reflected that back to them, stood by no matter what – through silence and through active crisis, understood that leaving is not always an option and that risk to the survivor’s safety increased during that time, did not make decisions for the survivor and gathered the helpful resources and knowledge they needed to meet the survivor where they were at.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.