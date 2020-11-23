Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
With a projected Fiscal Year 2022 budget shortfall of over $40 million, the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) is struggling to stay afloat. The most obvious solution to this crisis? Dramatically increase state support for higher education (nationally, Vermont ranks near the bottom in this category). That solution has gotten little traction, so educators, administrators, legislators, community leaders, and consultants are pondering other options. These include elimination or consolidation of courses and programs and linking curricula to employment prospects, with an emphasis on workforce training. Profitability is an underlying motive. That’s understandable, but if we’re not careful this could come at the expense of tried-and-true educational principles. That would harm students. We must not sacrifice core values on the altar of commerce.
We all want the same thing: academically rigorous institutions that prepare students for life after college, including the job market. How best to achieve this? We might start by asking employers what they seek in recent college graduates. In fact, that’s been done—frequently. The answers may surprise you. In survey after survey, employers identify three basic skills at or near the top of the list: communications, critical thinking, and problem-solving. All three skills emerge from a solid foundation in the liberal arts.
What are the liberal arts? Here’s what Princeton’s Office of Admissions says: “A liberal arts education offers an expansive intellectual grounding in all kinds of humanistic inquiry. By exploring issues, ideas and methods across the humanities and the arts, and the natural and social sciences, you will learn to read critically, write cogently and think broadly.”
The higher education institutions of the VSCS have long been committed to a strong liberal arts foundation. NVU-Johnson is Vermont’s designated campus for the National Council of Public Liberal Arts Colleges (COPLAC). As it considers the future, the VSCS should maintain and strengthen its commitment to the liberal arts, including the expectation that students should learn to write and speak well, think critically, and solve complex problems. The mastery of these skills is part and parcel of a liberal arts education.
