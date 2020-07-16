Internet Service Failing Students

To the Editor:

Editors or better yet, Vermonters and legislators. If there were a power outage in Vermont, within a very very short time, crews would be on the scene and restoring power very very quickly. If there is a road accident, e.g. a road washout, or a bridge out, crews would also be out immediately to provide a temporary work around and a permanent fix.

Then along comes a virus. Schools are closed, the alternative in place is the internet with things like Zoom, but not every student in Vermont has internet at home and service is sporadic. The federal government provides stimulus of a “trillion $$$.” But the damage is done to Vermont students.

