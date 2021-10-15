Twenty twenty-one marks the 200th anniversary year of the birth of New Englander, Mary Baker Eddy, Christian Science founder. Few know about her sad flight to a small farm in Barton, Vermont, in the face of personal tragedy.
In 1882 her beloved husband and right-hand man, Asa Gilbert Eddy, called “Gilbert,” suddenly died in Boston. The two had worked energetically together to organize Christian Scientists in New England and across the country—including travelling to Washington to protect copyrights for her writings.
Devastated by the death, Eddy spent the end of that 1882 summer in Barton, working to overcome her mourning. It was unclear how she and her budding religious movement could continue without her husband’s support. For comfort, she turned to a former student whom she at some time sent to Cincinnati to teach and practice Christian Science, Arthur True Buswell. He was a doctor in Barton at the time of her visit, living on West Street, known to many as Cemetery Hill.
Although still in grief, Eddy continued to engage with her followers—and even lectured about the origins of Christian Science to a local group. Inexplicably through her sorrow that unhappy summer, she began to find the energy to regroup and returned from Barton to Massachusetts.
As the decade advanced beyond her loss, Eddy’s Christian Science began to grow.
Amazingly, twenty years after her stay in Barton, Eddy’s religion became the fastest growing religion in America. Beyond that, Eddy was the most written about woman in newspapers across the nation, especially in New England.
Strange, since today Christian Science is the least known and least understood religion in America.
But late in Eddy’s life, Clara Barton, creator of the American Red Cross, had declared her the “nation’s greatest woman.” And in 2014 Smithsonian Magazine named Eddy one of the “100 Most Significant Americans of All Time.”
Theologian Karl Barth is reputed to have said that Christians must live their lives with a Bible in one hand and a newspaper in the other. By that definition, Mary Baker Eddy was a Christian in spades. Brought up on the Bible as a devout New England Congregationalist, she—under dire circumstances in middle age—turned to an intensive study of it and kept the Bible close until her death in 1910.
Two years before, she had founded The Christian Science Monitor newspaper headquartered in Boston! Now a broadened media source.
There’s a delightful story about the interaction between Christian Scientists and Catholics in Boston in relation to the paper. Years ago New England’s beloved Cardinal Cushing held a reception for journalists outside his home. At some point he moved inside for a short break, locking the screen door behind him. In returning, he found a man cutting through the screen to gain entry.
The cardinal demanded, “What paper do you represent?” The intruder answered, “The Christian Science Monitor.” Cushing responded, “Sir, you are a liar!”
The Monitor was established by Eddy as a reform of the yellow journalism of her day among other things. It went on to become an important international daily, winning a number of Pulitzer Prizes—which is ironic since Joseph Pulitzer inspired a vicious effort to discredit Eddy when she was in her middle 80s.
The paper—stimulated by the religion and editorially manned largely by Christian Scientists at the time—was one of the few to later publish the Pentagon Papers. In this instance and others, it intended to fulfill its purpose, “To injure no man, but to bless all mankind.”
That’s a noble, continuing intent of the religion itself and its nondenominational news outlet. In other corners of the news world today, there’s a similar motivation, but Eddy took this important early stride against the questionable ethics of early 20th-century yellow journalism
A Christian Science practitioner, George Nay, reported that Albert Einstein had remarked after visiting a Christian Science church in New York City, “Do you realize what a wonderful thing you have?” We don’t know exactly what he meant since Einstein tended not to have religious beliefs.
Central to his meaning might have been Eddy’s expansive definition of Deity. She abandoned anthropomorphic overtones—whether from a unitarian approach or trinitarian in which Jesus is a kind of deific embodiment. Sometimes the pronoun “He” may get in the way.
Christian Science emphasizes the purely spiritual nature of the sacraments, too, without the requirement of ritual. I mentioned that to my brother’s Presbyterian minister, who had no use for Christian Science. He paused for a moment, then said with a smile, “I see you’ve gone a little further.”
Herbert Benson, professor of mind/body medicine at Harvard Medical School, has raised the issue of the effect of the mind in physical healing. Eddy’s teachings go further. They’re particularly known for bringing to the forefront the importance, not of the human mind, but of spirituality in healing.
That has caused a degree of misunderstanding when some Christian Scientists try to prove more than they are capable of in terms of total reliance on their religion for healing. But my mother used to say you can’t judge a religion by the questionable actions of some of its adherents.
Many do take practical steps when sick—while searching at the same time for spiritual solutions. However, readers of Eddy’s seminal book, Science and Health With Key to the Scriptures, assert that they have been healed of illness by studying it; a number of the claims appear in its last 100 pages. A groundbreaking study on this subject, The Ram in the Thicket by George Wadleigh, has just been published.
Like other Christian religions, Christian Science believes in life eternal. There’s an engaging story about Mary Baker Eddy’s meeting with members of her working household outside Boston. To illustrate the concept, Eddy told them that if an assassin were to kill her then, the staff would go away to find someone to bury her. She would go away to find someone to continue her conversation with! That’s not to indicate any suggestion of reincarnation, which she would have considered unchristian.
Whether one agrees with her teachings or not, New England native daughter, Mary Baker Eddy, stands out as a brave spiritual leader, one who held against all odds for her religious reformation. Into her 90th year, she led the fastest growing American religion. The worship and organization of which she initiated essentially alone.
J. Denis Glover holds an advanced honors degree from Columbia University and is author of a novel, The Smithy Miracles. His and his wife’s extended family include Presbyterians, Sephardic Jews, Roman Catholics (one a nun), German Lutherans, Episcopalians, Christian Scientists, and two Methodist ministers.
