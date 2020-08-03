Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Many of us are old enough to remember the bold, if not mythical, assertion made in the 1980s that if we just cut taxes on the rich, their largesse would flow from above, bathing us in riches, as well.
Now, 40 years later, the wealthy and their politicians are back – not just looking to pay less in taxes, but to be exempted from environmental oversight of their development schemes and the resulting impacts on our communities to treat wastewater and protect drinking water with the promises, again, of riches yet unrealized.
If you are feeling the trickle, it’s not riches running down our backs and overflowing our pockets. It’s their effluent. Literally.
As of this writing, the Governor, with the blessings of legislative leaders, has authorized, 139 times, the diversion of untreated and partially treated human feces, urine, and everything else that goes down a drain or toilet. It then mixes with untreated gutter contaminants before spilling into our public waters. The same waters we rely on for our drinking water supply. The same waters we rely on for swimming and fishing. The same waters that quite literally all life, all creatures big and small, depend on for life itself.
