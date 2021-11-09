I’m all in favor of social responsibility. I think people should behave in a socially responsible manner. We owe it to our fellow citizens.
However, in a society that values liberty, I do not believe it is good to mandate, through the power of government, “social responsibility.” It should be taught, encouraged, praised– but not enforced by state power.
Why not? Because “social responsibility” can be a shifting, elusive concept. Who defines what is socially responsible? Whose version of “socially responsible behavior” will be enforced, backed up by the power of the state? My version? Your version? Someone else’s?
It is a cost of liberty that we allow people the right to do things that we may feel are socially irresponsible. One day, the tables may be turned and our behavior may be considered socially irresponsible by the majority. If we want our liberty to be respected then, we need to respect the liberty of others now.
There are many things that I consider foolish, but I’m OK with allowing other people the right to do them. They can even be “damn fools,” if they want. One day there may be something important to me that the majority will believe is foolish. I want the right to be a fool, on that day.
There is a cost to society when people are foolish or socially irresponsible. In New Hampshire, for example, it is lawful to ride a motorcycle without a helmet. I consider that to be a damn foolish thing to do. Possibly, that may result in higher medical costs to society, if more people get seriously injured as a result (I have no idea what the statistics are). But I respect the sentiment. Liberty is important, and it comes at a cost. Not just in lives lost on a battlefield in time of war, but in other costs that a society pays, where freedom is valued. I consider the cost to be worth it. Until recently, few would have argued otherwise.
There is a lot of “socially irresponsible” behavior that leads to higher healthcare costs, but I don’t believe the solution lies in government mandates or other forms of coercion. I’ve heard people say that if someone doesn’t get the vaccine and gets ill with COVID, they should not get health care coverage. Would we also say that someone who is overweight and diabetic should not get health coverage, if they do not stick to a strict exercise and diet routine? Where do you draw the line, once you start trying to control someone else’s behavior on health grounds?
“You can be foolish with your own health, but you have no right to endanger mine,” some will say. Agreed. But am I really endangering your health if I am not vaccinated (I am, by the way)? Especially if you are vaccinated? And yes, if you ask, I’ll be happy to wear a mask when we’re in close proximity. You have plenty of ways to protect your health, without a vaccine mandate.
There are other countries that may be “safer” than America. China, for example. In China, the Community Party regularly enforces “socially responsible behavior” using state power. There are some real social benefits from that, but it comes at a high price. I’m glad I live in America, and not there.
America is unique in the world, in the degree of importance we place on personal liberty. We have inherited something very precious. Let’s not be too quick to sacrifice it in the name of “safety,” or “social responsibility.”
James McFaul, of Barnet, is an attorney with 25 years in private practice.
