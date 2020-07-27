Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Vermont is aptly named the Green Mountain State. Our verdant forests are a defining part of our landscape and offer incredible and diverse services. They provide us with clean air and water, flood control, and climate change mitigation. They are habitat for native plants and animals, and are places where we maintain our physical health and mental well-being. And they support the economic underpinning of our state. Forest-based manufacturing, outdoor recreation, and tourism employ approximately 13,000 Vermonters and contribute about $1.5 billion in revenue to Vermont every year.
Yet we cannot take these benefits for granted. For the first time in over a century, Vermont’s forests are declining. A recent U.S. Forest Service report shows that Vermont is losing 14,207 acres of forestland a year. That’s roughly the size of 14,000 football fields a year! Vermont’s forests are slowly disappearing and being converted to non-forested land.
Another study conducted by the Vermont Natural Resources Council (VNRC) shows that our forests are being fragmented into smaller and smaller parcels. The report revealed that from 2004 to 2016, even though Vermont’s population remained flat, homes were built on 21,628 parcels, and land classified as “residential” in the Grand List increased by almost 162,000 acres. The data also showed that land classified as “undeveloped woodland” decreased by approximately 147,670 acres. Vermont’s population may not be growing, but undeveloped forests are being converted to residential and second home development.
Fortunately, the Vermont Legislature is supporting a bill – H.926 – that updates Act 250, our state’s land use development law. This bill addresses some of these alarming trends. Key priority pieces include: strengthening Act 250 to encourage well-planned development in our forests, review of projects with a high probability of fragmenting these areas, and support for maintaining viable working forests and other natural areas for outdoor recreation.
