Seventeen delegates and 14 alternates had been elected to represent the Vermont GOP at the 2020 Republican National Convention this week. Then, after North Carolina COVID-19 restrictions made a full convention in Charlotte impossible, the Republican National Committee made plans to have all the delegates gather in Jacksonville. Then, after COVID-19 cases soared in the Sunshine State, that reality, too, was deemed unmanageable. With a President still committed to bringing delegations from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories together to re-nominate him as President, a smaller, more manageable public convention came to fruition.
Each delegation had to assemble to elect the six delegates that would attend the business portion of the convention in Charlotte. I was blessed to be chosen alongside fellow NEK resident Anya Tynio to join VTGOP Chair Deborah Billado, RNC Committeeman Jay Shepard, RNC Committeewoman Suzanne Butterfield, and Laura Benner as our in-person delegation.
Anya and I were charged with the task of being our State’s Committee members to the Convention’s Committee on Credentials, which hears all appeals to the seating of convention delegates and alternates, and then ultimately ratifies the official roll of delegates and alternates to the Convention.
While getting to represent my beloved state at the RNC Convention is an honor, getting there this year included some stipulations. First, all delegates attending had to submit to a COVID-19 test the week before coming to Charlotte. This required a test being administered and returned for testing, all within a 24-hour timespan. Second, upon arrival, all delegates had to take another COVID-19 test prior to entering the secured convention perimeter.
