As an ACLU lawyer, I read Sheriff Colby’s letter (Oct. 24, 2020) with skepticism. The letter includes subtext, assumptions, conservative talking points, and mistakes of fact and law, with which I strongly disagree. It falsely finds greater accountability for public servants to be an attack. It does not acknowledge the well-documented and centuries-old devastation wrought by policing and prison systems on the lives of Black and Brown people, working class and low-income people, and people with disabilities, among others, in Vermont and across our nation. However, putting those things aside for the moment, I’d like to address two of Sheriff Colby’s main points: 1) police are people too and 2) the “system” puts police in a difficult position. We can all agree with those sentiments.
But, where do we go from there? If the law enforcement community believes that, as Sheriff Colby says, the problem is that “we don’t have beds for mental health and substance abuse,” that our courts are “backlogged,” and that the “failure is our financially-driven system” which must focus on “long-term solutions and investments,” I have one request: Join us!
Many people-centered Vermont organizations, including the ACLU of Vermont, have long advocated for additional resources for community-based mental health and substance abuse treatment, meaningful work and wages, universal healthcare, equitable educational opportunities, and effective reentry programs, among many other supports and services for the most downtrodden. We continue to fight for equity and against discrimination in the public and private spheres. Our primary goal is to improve people’s lives and communities; to ensure Vermont is a welcoming and resilient place where all can thrive. Although there are many reasons to support our goals and measures in lieu of expanding the criminal justice system, one obvious reason is that where our proposals would reduce criminality and increase individual and community well-being, the criminal justice system fails. Instead, that system increases criminality, despair, and anti-social behavior, with long-term and generational negative impacts on health and safety.
We continue to work toward a more equitable and prosperous state and to overcome the inequities and harms of racism, classism, ableism, sexism, and the like—in policing, prisons, and other areas. As we strive toward those long-term goals, our mission of protecting life, liberty, and dignity requires us to also push back against the injustices that happen to Vermonters in the here and now. We recognize that when we fight against unjust and unaccountable policing and imprisonment, we are, to paraphrase Thoreau, hacking at the branches instead of striking at the root. But our mission requires that we act to ensure accountability for discrimination, unnecessary deaths, and other direct state violence, because this compensates the victims and incentivizes safer and more equitable practices in the future.
