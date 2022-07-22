With Vermont’s primary election approaching on Aug. 9, it’s time for many voters to decide which candidates are best aligned with their values – and that includes candidates for county prosecutor.

Vermont’s elected prosecutors, known as state’s attorneys, have tremendous power in our communities. They choose whether someone gets charged and for what offense; whether to seek the maximum or minimum sentence; and whether to prosecute police officers and government officials for misconduct. State’s attorneys have nearly unlimited discretion to make decisions that impact the course of real peoples’ lives, every day. And they are on the ballot this year, with contested primaries in Chittenden, Washington, and Addison counties.

For decades, Vermont’s public officials—including elected state’s attorneys—have paved the way for a system of mass incarceration fueled by over-policing, racism, and fear-mongering. Today, Vermonters know better. We consistently and overwhelmingly support criminal justice reform and want a public safety system that invests in people over prisons, and that values the health, dignity, and well-being of all.

For example, when polled last November, more than 70 percent of Vermont voters said a better way to prevent crime is to provide greater access to rehabilitative programs as opposed to sending people to prison. More than 60 percent—and four in five Democrats— said they would be more likely to vote for candidates who supported police reform.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.