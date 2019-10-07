Jay Wright is President of the St. Johnsbury Academy Board of Trustees and a member of the Head of School Search Committee. The following is his announcement to the school of Dr. Sharon Howell as the choice of the Board to replace Tom Lovett as Head of School.
Thank you, Headmaster Lovett, and good morning everyone…
35 years ago, here in Fuller Hall, Headmaster Mayo looked out at the students and faculty from where I am today. He was happy with what he saw and with the state of the Academy. He was in his dream job, having returned to the Academy three years before to become Headmaster. He had just recruited Bill Julian, David Hale, and Bob Fuehrer to join the trustees.
He saw a tall, young English teacher whom he had enticed to move north and come to the Academy. He had high hopes for that young man, hopes which, in time, would be more than realized.
He saw Ray Frey, who had won another track championship the prior spring.
He saw a small group of other faculty who remain at the Academy today, People of quality and distinction, who have helped make this place great through their leadership and service.
He also saw the students that day. And there he saw promise and potential. In chapel that morning were 3 people who are trustees today, two of whom were in his sophomore English class, where he would teach them poetry including To His Coy Mistress and classical literature including his favorite, Hamlet. 7 more kids in chapel that day work at the Academy today.
35 years ago, in a small town in Massachusetts, a young teenage girl was sitting in her 8th grade class. She was nervous. She was planning to go, the next year, to a famous boarding school as a day student, a school with a reputation for being very challenging. Would she fit in? Could she make it?
In fact, the young girl struggled and strained through high school, but she didn’t give up. She went to college in Connecticut and then got a retail job and waited tables. She had big dreams. In time, she met her future husband, and while they both painted houses, he urged her to chase them.
She wanted to teach. And be a poet. They sold the painting business and moved back to New England. She went to Harvard to study English. She had two children, defended her dissertation successfully, and became a dean of students. Time was hurrying….She wanted to help kids somewhere it would really matter.
She determined to have a career in secondary education. She became Associate Head at a school in Western Mass, just south of the Vermont line. She liked it. She was good at it. But she wanted to lead.
So she took a risk. She went to Alabama. That IS a risk. She led. But then the goalposts moved. She realized that she faced a life determining choice: choose character or choose to compromise. She made the right choice.
As so often happens in life, with one door closing, another swung open. An old friend called and told her about a school in Vermont. A really unique school. A TRULY excellent school. A school with a great headmaster who would retire in 2020.
Her best friend from high school was already in Vermont. Vermont is gorgeous in the fall, pretty in the winter, and a delight in the late spring time. This school looked intriguing. The school seemed to match her values and her aspirations.
She decided to apply. Wow, what a process. A resume, a writing sample, 15, yes 15, references, and a 12 minute video all just to get in the game. Her friend told her that there were potentially 35 candidates, including many strong competitors.
She becomes a semi-finalist and then a finalist. Time for a chapel talk. And meeting people. Lots of people. Good thing she can remember names.
One last interview on Friday. 90 minutes for all the marbles. She felt it had all gone quite well. Perhaps this will happen…..
So we come here today. 35 years gone in the blink of an eye. Time’s winged chariot has indeed hurried near.
The girl, who is now a woman, and the school have come together. She will lead it. She will succeed the tall young English teacher, now one of the greatest heads in Academy history Up there with James Colby and the Headmaster who looked out from this podium 35 years ago.
The sophomore from the back row gets to make the historic introduction…
Ladies and gentlemen… I would like to introduce the next Headmaster of St. Johnsbury Academy, Dr. Sharon Howell.
Jay Wright is the President of the St. Johnsbury Academy Board of Trustees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.