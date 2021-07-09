Another state budget season has come and gone, and, once again, the spending plan it produced falls well short of meeting New Hampshire’s school funding needs. With students and educators facing myriad challenges post-pandemic, the shortcomings of the current budget are troubling enough on their own. Still, as this budget marks the latest in decades of state budgets that have failed to achieve meaningful and long-lasting reforms to fully fund our schools and aid our taxpayers, it should be of grave concern to anyone invested in our shared future. Rather than allowing our elected officials to pat themselves on the back for leaving their task unfinished, we should take a close look at this budget’s real impact on Granite State children, families, and communities.
Because New Hampshire’s school funding formula bases aid in part on enrollment, and because fall 2020 saw an uncharacteristic, pandemic-related dip in school enrollment, school budgets across the state were threatened right from the start of this year’s budget process. In fact, when the legislature first convened in January, state education aid was projected to fall by close to $90 million between FY 2021 and FY 2022. While budget writers took some steps to address these issues, the FY22-23 budget ultimately only does part of the job. While the budget that the Governor signed into law resolves part of that shortfall, it still leaves a $27 million hole in school budgets for the coming year and will force municipalities to again raise local property taxes to fill in the difference.
Much of that unresolved shortfall can be traced to the failure to extend an innovative form of assistance known as fiscal capacity disparity aid, which expired this year and which was designed to alleviate pressure on local school property taxes in communities with particularly low property values. Some policymakers have lauded the FY 2022-23 budget as a property tax reducer, due to its inclusion of a $100 million dollar cut to the Statewide Education Property Tax (SWEPT) in FY 2023. The reality, though, is that the SWEPT cut is a poorly-timed and poorly-targeted use of state resources; extending fiscal capacity disparity aid would have delivered funds more quickly and more effectively to those communities most in need.
As a result, many districts will receive less aid over the next two years than they did previously, necessarily raising local property taxes in order to keep class sizes manageable or replace materials or equipment well past their due date. In places like Lisbon, which has some of the lowest property values in New Hampshire, the tradeoff is especially stark. While this budget will reduce the SWEPT by about $58,000 in Lisbon in FY 2023, it would have been far better off had fiscal capacity disparity aid been preserved, as that form of aid directed nearly $400,000 to the town this year.
Claims that this budget awards $35 million to communities most in need ring hollow because, in total, it will spend less on adequacy aid to local communities in each of the next two years than the budget did for FY21. More to the point, the amount of state education aid continues to fall hundreds of millions short of fulfilling the state’s responsibility each year. The state’s funding formula continues to set the cost of an adequate education at less than roughly $4,700 per student, on average. Yet, school districts on average spend close to $17,000 per student.
Strong public schools across the state and a strongly equitable tax structure for every family go a long way in securing a better future for everyone in our Granite State community. An end to the decades’ long one-step-forward-two-steps-back legislative dance is long overdue.
Jeff McLynch is Project Director for the NH School Funding Fairness Project, and Molly Murphy, is Communications Manager.
